Iowa farmers reflect on 9/11 20 years later

The sight of smoke billowing out of those towers against a blue September sky is something most Americans will never forget. It was a horrific moment that changed the U.S. forever.

While many were already at work on Sept. 11, 2001, others were taking kids to school or enjoying a day off. It was a crisp and beautiful late-summer morning, and many were out enjoying the weather.

But soon, that changed. Americans were gathered around televisions, and watched in horror as the first tower fell, and soon after, the second. The World Trade Center, an iconic symbol of New York City, was gone from that skyline.

In Washington, D.C., a third plane crashed into the Pentagon. It made us feel vulnerable, that if terrorists could fly a plane into the hub of our military might, then no one was safe.

We learned that a fourth plane destined for the U.S. Capitol crashed in Pennsylvania. Soon, we knew that it was people on that plane who brought it down, sacrificing their own lives to save others.

While all this was happening, there was still livestock to feed and chores to be done. Agriculture may have paused on that fateful day, but it didn’t stop.

“Where were you when the world stopped turning?” country singer Alan Jackson asked in his famous anthem about 9/11. We asked several ag leaders about their memories of what happened 20 years ago.

Mary Foley Balvanz, Leadership training manager for Iowa Farm Bureau

“We have an ag leader institute, and the culmination of that program is to spend some time in Washington lobbying. We arrived in D.C. the night before, and the following morning we went to the American Farm Bureau Federation offices. One of my co-workers stepped out and learned about the first plane, and pulled me out of the room to tell me. While we were standing in the hall talking about what we should do, the second plane hit. We went back into the room, and soon someone from the federation came in and said the Pentagon had been hit.