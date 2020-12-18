Iowa FFA thrives on creativity despite pandemic, fall in farm numbers

Despite a long-term trend toward fewer farmers and a year in which COVID-19 has made education a challenge, Iowa FFA programs are surviving and even thriving.

“FFA is a little different from a lot of other programs in schools,” says Scott Johnson, the state FFA advisor. “You see your students year after year, so you get a different vision.”

The past year has been filled with challenging times for teachers, Johnson says, and ag instructors are no different in that respect. They have been forced to teach online classes, to implement mask policies and to attempt to socially distance.

But those instructors were already used to thinking outside the box because of the special status of FFA and high school agriculture programs as both classroom instruction and extra-curricular programs. Ag teachers were already taking students outside the classroom and were being creative about teaching options.

This year has just made that creativity much more important, Johnson says.

So, despite the cancellation of some conventions, meetings and contests, FFA programs are holding steady. The numbers are still coming in, but by the end of the school year Johnson expects the number of students participating in FFA in Iowa to hold even or perhaps even grow slightly from last year’s approximately 16,000 figure.

There are 246 FFA chapters in the state, a number of which represent multiple school districts. The number of programs has risen in the past 20 years and the number of FFA members in the state has risen in about eight of the past 10 years, he says.