Iowa Heritage Farm plays a role in Angus history

REDFIELD, Iowa — While any farm needs to make money, it’s clear the most valuable asset on Jerry and Ruth Carrico’s farm is its connection to family.

The couple’s Dallas County, Iowa, farm has been in the family since 1871 and was certified as a Heritage Farm — for farm families that have owned at least 40 acres for 150 years or more — this year by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Crops and hay are grown on the central Iowa farm, and for several decades, Angus and other cattle have grazed pasture acres.

The farm has been passed down through the family of Jerry’s mother, Ardis Carrico.

“We didn’t homestead it, but we bought it from the people who did,” he says, adding that side of his family moved to the U.S. from England.

Jerry says the farm has grown through various transactions over the years. When he was growing up, he milked cows every morning and night. A few beef cows also were part of the operation.

After being away from the farm for a few years, Jerry and Ruth moved back in 1974 after his father, Lonnie, became ill.

“When I came back, we rented more pasture and I got some more cows,” Jerry says. “That’s really how we got involved with the Angus business.”

In addition to cattle, Jerry and Ruth started raising a family. Their two children, Jason and Jennifer, showed cattle while they were growing up and continue to make their living in agriculture.