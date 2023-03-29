Iowa land values have increased over the last six months, but there may be signs of rising prices slowing down.

The Realtors Land Institute-Iowa Chapter released its latest survey on land values March 29, with a 0.8% increase on average statewide since the last figure in September. This increase is lower than the previous six months, from March 2022 to September 2022, which saw a 2.8% increase.

Land values have increased 3.6% over the past year.

“After a period of rapidly increasing values, the tillable land market appears to be leveling off,” said Traci Schermerhorn, representative of the Realtors Land Institute-Iowa Chapter.

Average land value for the entire state sits at $15,114 per acre for high-quality land, $11,621 for medium-quality land and $8,160 for low-quality land. Non-tillable pasture acres were priced at $4,334 per acre and timber was priced at $4,016.

Seven of the nine crop reporting districts saw overall increases in average cropland values, with North Central (-0.4%) and Northeast (-0.6%) being the only two that decreased overall.

Southeast Iowa saw the largest percentage increase, jumping 3.7% to $11,737 per acre for high-quality land. That price would be the lowest for high-quality land in the state. South Central Iowa high-quality ground sits at the highest estimated value in Iowa at $17,825 per acre after a 0.3% increase, while the other regions sit between $14,067 per acre (West Central) and $15,863 per acre (East Central).

“Survey respondents indicated that commodity prices are still the largest factor influencing the farmland market,” Schermerhorn said. “A lower supply of land being offered to the market was the biggest change in factors vs. a year ago.”

According to the survey results, 64% of respondents pointed toward commodity prices as the highest price influencer, while other top responses included supply of land, economic inflation and interest rates.