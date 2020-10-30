While all eyes are on the presidential and congressional elections, there is another battle going on in Iowa this election season. It is the fight for the state legislature.
For the last several years, Republicans have controlled all the levers of power under the golden dome of Iowa’s capitol building. They have controlled the governor’s office since 2011. They also control the House and the Senate. Gov. Kim Reynolds is not up for re-election in 2020. The Senate, with 32 Republicans vs. only 18 Democrats, is not likely to change this time around. But the House, with 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats, could shift.
That would make a difference, according to analysts, because it would allow the House to block controversial Republican proposals.
And there are important issues facing state lawmakers.
Clean water and COVID response are two of those issues, according to Aaron Lehman, president of the Iowa Farmers Union.
“That’s still an extremely important issue,” Lehman says of the state’s water quality discussion.
And he says the pandemic has changed the way many people think about food and food systems, putting a spotlight on the sacrifices of packing plant workers and the way food is processed and marketed.
Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill says he thinks the state has done a good job on budget and tax issues under Republican leadership. And he thinks progress has been made on water quality.
This past year, Gov. Reynolds proposed raising the state’s sales tax to pay for water quality efforts and lowering its income tax to make the move tax-neutral. That idea has some support from Democrats, but the idea was shelved last spring when COVID shut down the legislature for two months. Control of the House may have some impact on that discussion.