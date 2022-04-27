Iowa meeting promotes U.S.-China ag relationship

DES MOINES, Iowa — There was plenty of talk of friendship and trade when Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, visited Iowa last week.

It was the latest step in a long relationship between Iowa and China. In 1985, a group of Chinese officials visited the state. That group included Xi Jinping, then a low-level official. In 2012 Xi returned, now as vice president of China. He participated in a conference at the headquarters of the World Food Prize.

From 2017 to 2020 former Iowa governor Terry Branstad served as U.S. ambassador to China.

And 10 year’s after Xi’s visit, Qin Gang returned. Not only that, but officials from both countries signed a memorandum of understanding that they would hold such a meeting each year in the future.

“It’s all about the friendship and the relationship,” Qin Gang said during his April 21 speech at the World Food Prize headquarters, adding that “today, the cornfield diplomacy goes on.”

Nicholas Burns, the U.S. ambassador to China, also spoke from China by video. He described the U.S.-China relationship as the consequential international relationship of the 21st century and conceded that it is “complicated.”

Leaders of both countries also talked about the challenges of food security and sustainability and climate change.

Burns said agricultural trade will be a key part of that relationship and will be a priority for him during his tenure in China.

Leaders of both nations stressed the need for agricultural trade. Burns urged Chinese leaders to improve their approval process for biotech products. U.S. agricultural leaders promoted trade, saying that the United States is a reliable supplier of agricultural products.

With conflict in Ukraine, food security has gone from a concern to a crisis, said Erik Fyrwald, head of Syngenta. The potential loss of world production and exports from Ukraine and perhaps the entire Black Sea region could lead to food shortages and other issues, he said. It certainly puts more of an emphasis on reliable suppliers of grain.

That is a legitimate concern, according to Craig Floss, executive director of the Iowa Corn Growers Association. Floss said the Ukraine situation is worrisome, and will be much worse if Russia manages to take over Odessa, the large Ukrainian port on the Black Sea. That would leave Ukraine landlocked and it could mean the destruction of modern port facilities there. If that happens a number of countries would need to find grain from other parts of the world.

The good news, Floss said, is that events such as last week’s where the leaders of the United States and China can get together, especially to talk specifically about agriculture, are always helpful. And if the MOU signed leads to more meetings in Iowa between agricultural leaders of both countries it will be a good thing.

