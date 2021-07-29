Iowa Pork launches new version of Tenderloin Trail

Iowans’ favorite pork dish is the breaded pork tenderloin. You can be rewarded for traveling the state and sampling these sandwiches at 10 of 14 designated locations on the newest version of the Iowa Tenderloin Trail.
Inspired by the success of the original Iowa Tenderloin Trail, the Iowa Pork Producers Association has launched version 2.0, an update of the 2017 trail.
“It was time to feature more areas of the state that weren’t represented in the first trail,” Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing/programs director, said in a news release. “There are many places to enjoy a delicious, handmade, breaded tenderloin in Iowa. After all, we are blessed with them being represented on almost every menu across the state.”
The new trail includes restaurant recommendations from IPPA President Dennis Liljedahl, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and athletic directors at Iowa State University in Ames; Drake University in Des Moines; and the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
The trail also highlights restaurants’ signature drinks, side dishes and desserts, and promotes nearby attractions as possible side visits.
Trail explorers will receive a stamp on their passport when they order a tenderloin at any of the restaurants on the new trail. If they earn 10 stamps within a two-year period, they will be awarded an “I Conquered the Iowa Tenderloin Trail 2.0” T-shirt from IPPA.
To participate in the Iowa Tenderloin Trail, diners need to download and print the official passport at www.iowapork.org/
tenderloin-trail. Passports also can be picked up at the IPPA office in Clive, or at any of the restaurants along the trail.
The original trail was completed by more than 400 pork-loving connoisseurs, from June 2017 through July 1, 2021.
The new Iowa Tenderloin Trail includes the following locations:
- Birdies, Burgers & Brews at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, Graettinger
- The Buffalo Tavern, Burlington
- Bump’s Restaurant at Finkbine Golf Course, Iowa City
- Darrell’s Place, Hamlin
- The Emerald Isle, Imogene
- The Feed Mill Restaurant at Waspy’s Truck Stop, Audubon
- Grid Iron Sports Bar and Grill, Webster City
- Iowa Taproom, Des Moines
- Jethro’s BBQ Drake, Des Moines
- PrairieMoon On Main, Prairieburg
- The Pub at the Pinicon, New Hampton
- The Stumble Inn, Bradford
- Whatcha Smokin? BBQ + Brew, Luther
- Wood Iron Grille, Oskaloosa