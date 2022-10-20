Iowa reports first autumn case of avian flu in backyard flock

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Dallas County, Iowa.
The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock, and this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Dallas County. Prior to today’s confirmation, the last case of HPAI in an Iowa backyard or commercial flock was May 2.
People are also reading…
“It is not unexpected that we would face additional highly pathogenic avian influenza challenges in Iowa given that the fall migration is underway, and many other states have recently announced confirmed cases,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a news release. “We continue to work with impacted producers, USDA and other industry stakeholders to refine and implement our response plans to limit the spread of this virus. Enhanced biosecurity remains the best line of defense to protect animal health.”
Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials.
Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity.
If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-281-5305.