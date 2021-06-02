Iowa residents question solar farm construction

PALO, Iowa — As pushes for alternative energy are on the rise, two proposed solar projects in Iowa have become a hot-button issue.

Reports of a potential 3,500 acre NextEra solar farm in Palo and a 750-acre farm in Coggon, built by Clenera, have members of the Linn County towns concerned about how they will affect their lives, and for farmers in the area, their land.

“We have some concerns about industrial scale solar,” Jeff Ralston, a Benton County farmer, said during a May 25 public meeting held regarding the projects. “Our overriding concern is a large company with no vested interest in our community will initiate a project motivated by profits with no concern about quality of life.”

That sentiment was echoed by many in attendance at the Linn County informational meeting. Charlie Nichols, director of planning and development for Linn County, Iowa, said there has not been a formal application brought by a solar company to the board of supervisors. However, he did say one might be coming.

“We don’t have an application,” Nichols said. “I know the developer has been through the area and we might get one, but as of right now, that’s all in the works.”

NextEra owns the now-closed Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Palo and announced plans in March to turn the plant into a 690-megawatt solar farm. In April, Clenera announced plans to build their farm in Coggon, with a power-purchase agreement in place with Central Iowa Power Cooperative.

Nichols and other county officials held the meeting to address some of the questions and concerns those in Linn County had about possible solar farms, with another meeting being held in early June near Coggon.