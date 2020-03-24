GRINNELL, Iowa — The Iowa Rural Development Council executive committee is pushing back its annual Iowa Rural Summit until August in accordance with recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control for large-group gatherings.
The summit, originally set for April 29-May 1 at the Hotel Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids, will instead be held Aug.19-21.
Although the original dates do not fall within the requirements of the state of public health disaster declared this past week by Gov. Kim Reynolds, council leaders felt the timing of the original summit dates — falling within the eight-week timeframe identified by CDC — had the potential to put attendees at risk, according to a news release.
The Summit is an annual gathering of rural leaders and representatives, sponsored by the IRDC, a public-private state non-profit that works to support small towns addressing issues such as housing, broadband access, business development and leadership.
Anyone who has registered already and is unable to attend due to the date change can request a refund. The summit will, as originally planned, feature issues ranging from community visioning to encouraging ag tech to accessing new funding programs. In addition, the issue of pandemic response and responding to small business in times of an emergency will also be discussed.
For more information, contact director@iowardc.org.