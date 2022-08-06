Iowa State Fair adds amenities and deals with rising costs

DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s always something new at the Iowa State Fair, but this year the newest thing may be something you don’t notice.

It’s just going to look normal.

After two years of dealing with COVID-19 issues, the 2022 version of the state fair is going to look a lot like the fair before COVID.

There have been some changes. And fair manager Gary Slater concedes the COVID pandemic hasn’t completely gone away. There are new variants and continuing concerns. But it is worth remembering that in 2020 the fair was canceled (though FFA livestock shows were held). In 2021 the fair returned and went mostly back to normal, but separation distances and masks were still common. Some usual fair-goers stayed away.

This year things will look quite a bit like 2019, with the exception of the fact that there are far more hand sanitizer stations and perhaps a little bit more social distancing.

“Even before COVID we had quite a few of the hand wash stations in the barns because of E. coli,” Slater says. “But there are more now.”

The buildings also now close an hour earlier in the evening. And public health is definitely more of an overall concern.

But Slater says the biggest change is one the public probably won’t notice. The state fair, like every other business or household, has seen its budget impacted by inflation and the gyrations in the economy caused by COVID and its aftermath. While Slater worked hard to not lay off full-time employees during the pandemic, the wages for the huge number of temporary workers shot up dramatically. Other expenses went up as well.

As just one example of that budget hit, Slater points to the garbage bags used all over the fairgrounds. Before COVID he bought 850 cases of 1,000 bags per case for about $11,000. This year he ordered 650 cases for $18,000.

Throw in the fact that the fair lost a year’s worth of income in 2020 and it has been a challenging time. But none of that matters once the gates open and the crowd comes walking in.

A state fair is really a place for people to enjoy themselves, for businesses to showcase their products, and for the state to really tell its story and to show off a bit, Slater says.

“The fair’s like a stage,” he says.

Renovations have been made in the Maytag Family Center to allow more cooking demonstrations and other events. There will be five shows a day there.

A roof was erected over the grandstand for the tractor pull area, which should help make that area much more comfortable. That area will feature not only tractor pulls, but also moto-cross events and a demolition derby.

Some other events have also returned after a hiatus, and Slater says the fair should look like a new and improved version of what it was before COVID. And right now that may be change enough.

State Fair Grandstand Entertainment

Thursday, August 11, 8 p.m. Skillet with special guest Dante Bowe

Friday, August 12, 8 p.m. Brooks & Dunn with special guest Alex Miller

Saturday, August 13, 8 p.m. Nelly with special guest Ginuwine

Sunday, August 14, 8 p.m. Demi Lovato

Monday, August 15, 8 p.m. Alanis Morissette with special guest Morgan Wade

Tuesday, August 16, 8 p.m. ZZ Top's Raw Whisky Tour with special guest Ann Wilson from Heart

Wednesday, August 17, 8 p.m. Comedian John Crist and Friends with special guest Dusty Slay

Thursday, August 18, 8 p.m. Kane Brown with special guest Jessie James Decker

Friday, August 19, 8 p.m. Disturbed with special guest Chevelle

Saturday, August 20, 8 p.m. Keith Urban with special guest Ingrid Andress

Sunday, August 21, 8 p.m. Carrie Underwood with special guest Adam Sanders