Iowa State Fair returns after 2020 COVID cancellation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Relief and concern might be the best words to describe feelings about the return of the Iowa State Fair this week. It marks a long-awaited return to normalcy at a time when things still aren’t quite normal.
“We’re carefully monitoring the situation here in central Iowa and the state of Iowa,” says fair manager Gary Slater as he talks about dealing with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Last summer the fair board canceled the event due to the pandemic. It was the right decision, Slater says, but it wasn’t an easy one. This year the fair is going on, and the plan is to hold it without a mask mandate or any attendance restrictions.
There is plenty to be excited about, Slater says. In a way, this fair has been two years in the making. New venues and structures that were supposed to open last year were delayed, and so there is even more new at the fair this year.
“It’s a happy time. It’s a relief,” he says.
But the concern about COVID-19 hasn’t completely gone away. Slater says COVID vaccination levels are higher in Polk County than in many other parts of the state, but he would be more comfortable if more prospective fair-goers got vaccinated. Hand sanitizer will be available at many locations on the fairgrounds, and Slater says he expects some fair-goers to wear masks, but they will not be required.
Out of an abundance of caution, the tractor-pulled trams that take fair-goers around the fairgrounds will not operate this year.
Canceling the fair last year cost the organization about $13 million. Part-time jobs were eliminated. Some companies that have done business at the fair for many years will not be there this year — either because they went out of business or because they do not yet feel comfortable being at the fair because the pandemic isn’t over.
But Slater points to the good news. He did not lay off any full-time staff. And there are a number of new items on the fairgrounds.
The Elwell Family Park is due to open for tractor pulls, the monster truck show and the demolition derby. Located at the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, it includes bleachers and a viewing area for those events. It isn’t completely finished yet, but Slater says it will be good to have tractor pulls back at the fair after an absence of several years.
The Bruce Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building has been expanded dramatically. An addition was added to the west end of the building with restrooms and classrooms.
The Garden sponsored by Corteva Agriscience features corn and soybeans as well as various vegetables in an area near Little Hands on the Farm.
The giant slide has moved to a new location. Now known as the Reichardt Family Giant Slide, it is further west than it was in the past.
A smaller improvement, but one that may be noticed by some fair-goers is the switch to LED lights in the agriculture building.
The fair runs Aug. 12-22 in Des Moines. Find more information about grandstand activities, competitions, food vendors and more at www.iowastatefair.org.