Iowa State Fair returns after 2020 COVID cancellation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Relief and concern might be the best words to describe feelings about the return of the Iowa State Fair this week. It marks a long-awaited return to normalcy at a time when things still aren’t quite normal.

“We’re carefully monitoring the situation here in central Iowa and the state of Iowa,” says fair manager Gary Slater as he talks about dealing with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last summer the fair board canceled the event due to the pandemic. It was the right decision, Slater says, but it wasn’t an easy one. This year the fair is going on, and the plan is to hold it without a mask mandate or any attendance restrictions.

There is plenty to be excited about, Slater says. In a way, this fair has been two years in the making. New venues and structures that were supposed to open last year were delayed, and so there is even more new at the fair this year.

“It’s a happy time. It’s a relief,” he says.

But the concern about COVID-19 hasn’t completely gone away. Slater says COVID vaccination levels are higher in Polk County than in many other parts of the state, but he would be more comfortable if more prospective fair-goers got vaccinated. Hand sanitizer will be available at many locations on the fairgrounds, and Slater says he expects some fair-goers to wear masks, but they will not be required.

Out of an abundance of caution, the tractor-pulled trams that take fair-goers around the fairgrounds will not operate this year.

Canceling the fair last year cost the organization about $13 million. Part-time jobs were eliminated. Some companies that have done business at the fair for many years will not be there this year — either because they went out of business or because they do not yet feel comfortable being at the fair because the pandemic isn’t over.