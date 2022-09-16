Iowa tree farm follows family tradition

SHELL ROCK, Iowa — Family is one of the driving forces for Chuck Hinton. When visiting his Butler County tree farm, it’s easy to see why.

Pulling in from the long, tree- and wildflower-lined driveway, there’s an older house, a wooden dog house and multiple sheds that bring up memories of Hinton’s father, who originally started the tree farm in 1972.

“He didn’t live out here, but it was his weekend getaway,” Hinton said. “He would come out here on weekends or after evenings at work. He was an attorney and would do some of his work out here instead of the office. It’s a nice place of solitude.”

Going through the trees and prairie he has set up on his 500 acres, Hinton’s mind moves from the past to the future.

When his father passed away in 1998, he took over the farm located in Shell Rock, and the house his father spent time in is not being occupied at the moment. Hinton said he and his wife, Rhonda, have ideas of refurbishing it and moving out of nearby Cedar Falls and into the country. Then he dwells on the next generation.

“I was fortunate to have my father leave this to me and my hope is someday I’ll pass it on to my kids,” Hinton said. “I can’t control what they’ll do, but I hope it’s something they can find enjoyment out of.”

Hinton was recently named the 2022 Iowa Tree Farmer of the Year, but he said he couldn’t do this work without the help of those around him, including the local FSA and NRCS offices and forestry divisions.

“If somebody owns a woods and doesn’t know what to do with it, they should have awareness of the Conservation Stewardship Program,” Hinton said. “I know a little bit, but I hope people are aware of the programs that exist and take advantage of them before we lose them.”

The Coalition for Iowa’s Woodlands and Trees said the Iowa tree industry has lost nearly 100,000 acres of forest due to development and clearing since 2009, which can lead to environmental concerns regarding soil erosion, flooding and loss of wildlife. Outside of the environmental benefits, he said there are plenty of societal and economic benefits as well.

“Trees in a community can improve air quality, provide natural sunblock and encourage social cohesion,” They said. “The industry as a whole generates $4 billion annually and a single tree can provide nearly a 250% return on investment over its lifetime.”

The coalition said it is important more people explore agro-forestry or prairie land, particularly in areas that may be high-risk crop ground such as river bottoms.

“Trees and forests pay us back immediately and the benefits will grow over time,” he said.

Those programs have helped Hinton turn this farm into his full time job, but plenty of work went into it before the switch. He remembers working a full-time job and only being able to plant trees on the weekend. In 2004, he said they planted 27,000 trees over a three-weekend span. That covered 40 acres of a wind break.

“If I knew what I was getting myself into when we started, I don’t know if I would have done it,” Hinton said.

Hinton said going through weekends of heavy planting led to him building his own tree planter from various parts he was able to find and weld together. He also uses his welding ability to maintain old cars, including his father’s 1922 Chevy.

As part of the award, Hinton will host a field day at his farm on Sept. 29 with Iowa State University Extension, where he hopes to show people that sometimes trial and error can be the best teacher. He’s still learning on the job.

Hinton spoke about a burn he conducted on his prairie grass this past spring. He said he’s never had issues before, but this year the wind blew just enough and the air was just dry enough it spread quicker than anticipated and covered more ground. While there are remnants of the fire on some of the trees, he said the prairie grasses are having one of their best years he’s seen.

“I absolutely love it,” Hinton said. “Earlier in my career I sold insurance and was in an office and I hated that. I loved the people, but the paperwork and office was not for me. I’m extremely fortunate to do this.”