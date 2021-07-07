Iowa Women in Ag conference returns Aug. 5

“Conserving Ag’s Future Together” is the theme of the annual Iowa Women in Agriculture Conference at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny Aug. 5.
The 2021 conference will explore an array of challenges posed by agriculture’s current economic climate and environment: marketing strategy, climate resilience, global trade agreements, risk management, ag advocacy, cover crops, soil and water quality initiatives, the intersection of animal agriculture and climate, launching an online ag business, and the role of ag women in this industry, according to a news release.
Amanda De Jong, Landus Cooperative business unit leader and former Iowa Farm Service Agency executive director, will keynote the conference. She’ll highlight how data can help position Iowa farmers to participate in new carbon and soil health programs and share her experience as the first woman to head the Iowa FSA.
Sue Martin, CEO of AG and Investment Services, Inc,. commodity analyst and an Iowa Public Broadcast’s Market to Market commentator, will offer her perspective on today’s current marketing environment.
Beth Hall, Indiana State Climatologist, will deliver a focus on climate trends, outlooks and the impact of climate on agriculture, with the goal of achieving environmental sustainability and global food security.
Early bird registration is $50 until Aug. 2 and $70 after that date. A room block has been set up at the Courtyard by Marriott at 2405 SE Creekview Drive in Ankeny. Contact for a reservation prior to July 14.
For questions about attending the pre-conference tour, contact Madeline Schultz at 515-294-0588.
Visit www.iowawomeninag.org for a full agenda and registration details.