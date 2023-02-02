While the construction of s has yet to begin across Iowa, eminent domain remains a point of concern for landowners.

A group of farmers and other constituents traveled to the Iowa State Capitol on Jan. 24 to hold a conversation with multiple members of Iowa’s legislature, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Pat Grassley. According to some who made the trip, it was a productive conversation.

“I think we have legislators working in our best interests, but it’s going to take a little time and more involvement to play out,” Andy Scharnhorst, of Plainfield, Iowa, said. “We are all just concerned about the use of eminent domain, and more so the improper use of eminent domain regarding these pipelines. It feels like we are being taken advantage of.”

After the conversation, legislators expect a bill to make progress soon.

“Speaker Grassley has been clear that he’s following this issue very closely and is prepared to act to make sure landowner rights are being respected,” said Melissa Deatsch, communications director for Rep. Grassley. “He, along with many interested members of the House Republican caucus, are engaging in conversations right now to determine what the policy should look like. Iowans should expect a bill in the Iowa House to address this issue soon.”

The three pipelines being discussed are expected to take excess carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants and hold the gas underground. The companies have been asking for landowners to sign easements allowing them to build their pipelines, but many have resisted and are concerned eminent domain will be used.

Jeff Reints, who farms land that would be impacted by the pipeline, said some legislators are in agreement that eminent domain shouldn’t be used for these pipelines, reasoning that it is private enterprise. That challenge is getting that written down formally.

“The difficulty is working that through a bill to get enough votes and making it stick,” he said. “You really learn how complex and frustrating the political system is.”

Reints said he feels optimistic after having the conversation, but knows it may take more time and plenty more effort.

“It’s been tried the last couple of years, but we feel it’s getting more traction this year,” Reints said. “We have to have the leadership in the House push this bill through and then work hard on the Senate to agree to it and pass it. I’d like to be moving faster to get these bills passed.”

He said he has concerns about the pipeline’s effectiveness in sequestering carbon, and worries about the possible impacts of storing it underground, saying the methods are based on “false science.” Reints also noted there may be other ways the carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants could be used, citing a project in China that has been turning the gas into methane for fuel. Ultimately, if the project continues, he is focused on making sure the landowners have their rights respected.

“We understand every landowner has rights,” he said. “If they are in support of this and want to sign the easement, that is their right. But the vast majority of us are even refusing to talk or negotiate with a couple of the different pipeline companies in our area.”

Tracy Johnson, who lives in Shell Rock, does not own land or farm, but joined along on the trip in support of the others who are fighting against eminent domain. She said at first she was in support of the pipelines as a way to help the environment, but has changed stances after digging deeper.

“I started realizing we do not have the technology to ensure the safety of the people in our communities,” she said. “If the Co2 pipeline ruptures, it’s going to be hard to ensure safety for our communities.”