Is this Heaven?
Is this Heaven?

Baseball fans gathered in Dyersville, Iowa, Aug. 12 for Major League Baseball at the site of the 1986 movie Field of Dreams.

The White Sox defeated the Yankees 9-8. The photos give a brief glimpse at the rest of the event. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

