Keep the routine for winter maintenance

Winter has entrenched itself in the Midwest, but farmers can hardly hibernate during this time.

The 2022 growing season is only a few short months away, and keeping equipment cleaned and prepped for any spring fieldwork could prevent delays when farmers need to be moving quickly.

Courtney Brumbach, Service Marketing Manager with Case IH, said farm equipment needs to be treated well or, like any machine, it will pay the price.

“Look at your tractor like you would your car,” Brumbach said. “Simply popping the hood and checking in on the engine is an easy way to keep costs down and fix issues when they’re small. Hoses will get loose and they’ll leak.”

Cleaning the tractor from any fall use, that should be step one.

“If you have dirt or mud caked inside of wheel wells or below your equipment, it can make a mess,” Brumbach said. “It can increase rust and erode enamel coatings on your rims.”

Making sure it is protected from the elements in a shed or garage is important, said Ben Rice, a representative with Caterpillar. Any fluids on hand for the equipment should be held at room temperature so the cold doesn’t affect viscosity.

“If you experience extreme cold, I’d think about removing the battery from the machine and storing it in a room-temperature area,” Rice said in an article with Caterpillar.com.

Not everyone is putting their equipment in hibernation, however, as some will find days to do fieldwork, livestock work or use tractors as a snow plow. Rice noted to watch for ice, as it can make things slick getting in and out of a cab.