Land availability and affordability challenge some young farmers

Leasing land as a tenant means a little more uncertainty for farmers. Making decisions on how to manage the farm ground and setting up agreements to continue farming the land — all while not knowing how a landowner may respond in the future — can be a challenge.

Deb Yates, a Palo, Iowa, farmer, said there have been fewer acres available for lease in the area, impacting her 31-year old son, Matt, who is looking to begin building his own farming operation.

Part of that is due to a solar project being constructed near the eastern Iowa town. Some landowners have been setting up leases to the solar company instead of using it as farm ground.

“We added a cow-calf herd because we can’t get any more land,” Yates said. “It’s just not available. My son has been courting different landowners around here, but on some he’s waiting his turn because the tenants are 65-plus years old and we don’t want to push another farmer out.”

While some farmers may have difficulties, Steve Bruere, president of Peoples Company in Des Moines, said this doesn’t represent all “absentee” owners. Most landowners who do not operate on or live on the ground they own are often former farmers or have lived in a farming household, so they can understand a bit more when working with the operators.

“I own farmland personally and I actually hire farm managers to manage my land,” Bruere said. “It’s a communication thing. We’ve always said that owners who are focused on maximizing cash yields do that at a detriment of long-term sustainability.”