Land changes over eastern Iowa farm’s long history

WASHINGTON, Iowa — Jim Cuddeback couldn’t help but smile when thinking about the importance he places in family.

With 30 first cousins on his mother’s side of the family, there is plenty of family to keep in contact with. This has led to hosting reunions about every five years, and they just keep growing.

“When they started coming, we had to spread things out, so we rent a camp south of Washington every five years,” Cuddeback said. “When we did this six years ago, we had 140 relatives come back. We are fortunate because they like to come back and we love to have them.”

To keep the family in the loop, Cuddeback sends out a weekly update of farm life throughout the growing season.

The Washington, Iowa, farmer can trace his family roots back to France in the late 1600s and Jacques Caudebec, who emigrated from France to America after King Louis XIV revoked the Edict of Nantes which was originally enacted to give Protestants, or Huguenots, more rights at the time.

After arriving in New York, he changed his name to Jacob Cuddeback. The family stayed in New York until the mid-1800s when one of Jacob’s descendants, Norman, moved out to McDonough County, Illinois.

Norman’s son and Jim’s great-grandfather, Henry Jay, moved to Washington County, Iowa, in 1905, after the Illinois farm became too small to support the entire family. Henry packed up and bought 240 acres just west of Washington for $100 an acre, plus an additional $5,000 to pay off a bank note owed by another man. This year marks 116 years in Washington County for the Cuddeback family.