Restrictions on eminent domain will have to wait for another legislative session in Iowa.

Farmers and landowners have been voicing their concerns about eminent domain being used for carbon pipelines being built across the state, and while the Iowa House of Representatives pushed a bill forward, there will not be a Senate hearing ahead of the funnel deadline and it will therefore be effectively killed for this year.

Members of the Iowa Senate said the bill was passed too late in the legislative session to have enough time to be heard. A similar bill was also rejected in South Dakota in mid-February.

“I think the bill we passed was important protections for our landowners, and I’m very disappointed that they’re choosing not to move it,” Steven Holt, a representative from Denison, said after the bill failed to be seen by a Senate subcommittee.

Land use for pipelines or other energy projects has been a hot issue across the Midwest, with many farmers opposed to the use of eminent domain. In the past month, two of the companies looking to build carbon pipelines in Iowa have filed applications to use the government action to secure the land for their projects, while another, Wolf Carbon Solutions, said it will not seek to use eminent domain.

Eminent domain has not been used often in the state of Iowa, with a representative from the Iowa Utilities Board saying it has been used for seven projects since 2000. Two of those approved projects were pipelines and five were electric transmission lines. Another request for an electric transmission line was denied in that timeframe.

In a recent poll across Iowa, 78% of respondents oppose the use of eminent domain for those projects while 15% said they were in favor of it.

The Iowa Utilities Board said its process for determining the proper uses of eminent domain begins with public information meetings from the company looking to put in a request. If the application continues with request for eminent domain, the IUB will hear arguments on the need of the project and specific route before determining if eminent domain can be exercised.

“It is important to note that the board only decides whether an applicant can use the power of eminent domain; the Board does not determine the value of the property that is being condemned,” the board said on its website. “That is done by a county compensation commission.”

Payment for eminent domain is based on “fair market value” as determined by county officials, often in the form of an easement which can be appealed if there is a dispute.