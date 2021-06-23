Lawmakers expand beginning farmer tax program

Farmers and landowners who may be considering use of the Iowa Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program face an Aug. 1 deadline for applications and should be aware of some recently approved changes in the program before they apply, according to state officials.

The Iowa Finance Authority administers three beginning farmer programs. One is the tax credit program, which gives landowners a tax credit for renting land to a beginning farmer. Another is the beginning farmer loan program, which offers low-interest loans to beginning farmers for items such as land purchases. The third is the loan participation program, which is aimed at helping beginning farmers come up with the down payment on a loan.

In recent years, interest has gradually shifted from the loan program to the tax credit program, according to Steve Ferguson with the Iowa Finance Authority. That has been due, in part, to overall low interest rates.

But the legislature passed a wide-ranging tax reform package this spring, Senate File 619. That bill, which was signed on June 16 by Gov. Kim Reynolds, includes a number of items, but one section deals with the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program. It specifies that an agricultural asset subject to the program’s guidelines could include a building and removes the requirement that it must include agricultural land. That opens the program up to the purchase of items such as livestock production buildings.

The law also increases the current 10-year maximum that a taxpayer may participate up to 15 years. It allows a person (such as a landowner) to participate in multiple agreements with more than one qualified beginning farmer. It allows the agreements to be renewed more than once. And it changes the current $50,000 per year limit on the annual amount of tax credits a single taxpayer may earn to $50,000 per year per agreement (if the landowner has more than one agreement).