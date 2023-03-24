John Lawrence didn’t take the straightest path into a nearly 32-year career at Iowa State University, but that path helped him develop a deeper understanding of production agriculture and the farmers he would serve.

The southwest Iowa native will retire from ISU April 2 after serving six years as Vice President for Extension and Outreach. Prior to this, Lawrence performed other duties, starting in 1991 as Extension livestock economist and assistant professor.

He grew up on a farm near Tabor in Mills County and started farming in 1977, not long after he and his wife Kathy were married.

“Interest rates were at 7.5%, but by 1980-81 they nearly had tripled,” Lawrence says. “We decided farming was not the place for us.”

After a farm sale, Lawrence went to work for a local hog producer before enrolling at ISU at the age of 24. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science in 1984 and followed that up with his master’s degree in economics from ISU in 1986 and his Ph.D. in ag economics from the University of Missouri in 1989, where he connected with legendary ag economist Glenn Grimes.

Lawrence was a regular on the meeting circuit during his time at Extension. If you raised livestock in the Midwest during the 1990s and into the new millennium, the odds are good that you heard him speak.

“I always enjoyed going out and speaking,” Lawrence says. “I learned as much from those farmers as they learned from me.”

He served in that livestock economist role until 2010, when he took on the responsibilities as Associate Dean of Extension and Outreach in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Prior to that, Lawrence also took on other duties along with his Extension and teaching roles, including director of the Iowa Beef Center from 1998 to 2010, and interim director of the Iowa Nutrient Research Center from 2013-17.

Lawrence says changes have been plentiful over his three decades at ISU.

“I think the biggest change is in the hog industry,” he says. “We have gone from 50% of farms having hogs in the early 1980s to the more contract production we started to see in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Producers asked themselves if they should invest in the new technology or make other changes. I had a ringside seat to that.”

He points to the growth in renewable energy as another major change, along with a reduction in pasture acres as grass gave way to grain.

“That really had an impact on cow numbers,” Lawrence says.

He also points to work on Iowa’s nutrient reduction strategy.

“We have made strides in improving how we apply and treat nutrients. I’m proud of how far we have come,” Lawrence says.

He has put more than his share of miles on a fleet of vehicles over 32 years, but Lawrence says working with farmers has been a career highlight.

“I have really enjoyed working with people and working on issues that are important to them,” he says. “I enjoyed being in the middle of all of these issues.

“I have been fortunate to work with so many great colleagues as well. I’ve learned from all of them, and I appreciate that.”

Agriculture was not an attractive career path in the early 1980s, when Lawrence left farming. Fortunately, he says, that has changed.

“It was a dark time following the 1980s, and that left a gap in agriculture,” he says. “But today, I see younger farmers approaching things differently. In the old days, hogs paid the mortgage. Today we use things like direct marketing, CSAs and farmers markets along with contract production, custom work, and more traditional farming.

“Young farmers are very entrepreneurial. It’s still a challenge, but they are finding a way.”