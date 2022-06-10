Legislature OKs E15 expansion, tax bills focused on farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa — This was a busy and often controversial year for the Iowa legislature, which stayed in session a month longer than normal as lawmakers argued about a proposal to funnel some taxpayer dollars to private schools.

That effort failed, although Gov. Kim Reynolds appears determined to bring it back for discussion next year. But lawmakers did do a number of things, some large and some small, that could impact farmers and rural Iowans in the next few years.

“I think some good things happened for the state of Iowa,” said Jonathan Hladik, policy director for the Center for Rural Affairs.

At the top of the list for some farmers and farm organizations was passage of House File 2128, commonly known as the Iowa Biofuels Access Bill. That bill establishes an E15 fuel standard for the state and requires that gas stations in the state offer E15 blends in at least one pump by 2026.

The law allows smaller stations to apply for an exemption and offers some assistance for stations that need to upgrade infrastructure.

The bill was praised by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, and IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw said in a press release that “Iowa is now the first state to have an E15 program and the first state to incentivize B30.”

Other agricultural organizations, including the Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Farm Bureau, also praised the bill, saying it will help Iowans who are facing high gas prices because the E15 blends are generally less expensive, and that it will help farmers by supporting the industry.

Earlier in the session lawmakers also passed legislation saying the state will not tax retirement income. That legislation also includes language retired farmers may not have to pay state taxes on some land rental payments.

Perhaps the biggest headline- making legislation was a large tax cut. Pointing to a big state budget surplus, Reynolds and Republican leaders in the legislature pushed through a bill that would be phased in over several years but that would eventually cut the state’s income tax rate to a flat 3.9%.

That move was hailed by many, but Democrats in the legislature questioned how much of the state’s budget surplus was due to a large influx of federal funding through COVID relief. They argued that the state could face severe budget shortfalls in the future due to the cut.

School aid is always an important issue, and lawmakers approved a 2.5% increase in the state school aid formula for K-12 schools — about half what schools were requesting. There was also no increase for the state’s Regents institutions. Again, Democrats said that with inflation pushing 7%, it would have been more logical to put some of the state’s surplus money toward schools rather than tax cuts.

And schools were centerstage for much of the session. Proposals to punish or even arrest teachers for using certain books or to require public schools to put massive amounts of information online all failed to pass. And a proposal pushed by Reynolds to channel some state funds to private schools failed after Republicans discussed it for months. That failure was in no small part due to the opposition of some rural Republican lawmakers, who said it would hurt rural schools.

But there were some smaller items that flew under the radar this session, Hladik said.

One of those items offered support for local meat lockers and implements the recommendations of a task force formed last year to look at the issue. That includes the formation of a siting library, which would serve as a clearing house of information and resources for lockers.

“That’s really neat,” Hladik said. “It gives them a tool kit.”

Another item that flew under the radar was the funding of the solar tax credit for long enough to clear the backlog of applicants. That credit expired a year ago, but when it expired there was a long list of people on the waiting list due to funding limits. This legislation allows people who installed solar units before the end of last year to apply and to fund those credits.

One other area where there was some disappointment in the session was on the issue of water quality. With a large budget surplus, some farm and environmental groups had hoped to see lawmakers increase the funding for water quality efforts in the state.

Hladik said it would be good for the state to provide some funding for local water management authorities to hire or to keep full-time coordinators on staff. Many water districts had been using federal grants to hire coordinators who work with farmers to apply for grants and coordinate local water quality efforts. Many of those grants are now expiring and some coordinators are being laid off.

