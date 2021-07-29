Local meat demand prompts expansion

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Woudstra Meat Market was bustling with activity on a warm July afternoon. While some customers were buying brats at a sidewalk stand, others carried out bags of assorted products.

It was a fairly typical day for this northwest Iowa business.

“We keep pretty busy,” says Vonda Post, who owns the Sioux County establishment with her husband Steve and their partners, Junior and Kim Hoogland.

The Posts grow grain and finish hogs, while the Hooglands have a dairy operation. The quartet took possession of the business May 1 with an eye on the future.

They are in the process of building a new processing facility on the edge of town. Once that’s done, the current building will host all the retail business.

“It will be bigger, and with the inspection process, we will be able to sell meat from our own livestock,” Post says. “Our goal is to have it running by the end of the year.”

She says expanding the processing capacity was part of the plan prior to the purchase of the market.

“We did a lot of research, maybe 6 to 8 months of it,” Post says. “We saw an opportunity to grow the business.”

Many other processors and meat lockers are seeing similar opportunities, says Christa Hartsook, small farms program manager for Iowa State University Extension’s Farm, Food and Enterprise Development program.

Concerns over meat shortages in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted consumers to reach out to livestock producers directly. While animals were available, locker space was not.