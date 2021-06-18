Long-term water quality fund updates fall out of spotlight

The Iowa legislature passed a large number of bills this year, but few of them dealt with water quality, and some environmental advocates are concerned the state has decided that just isn’t a priority any more.
“Iowa is moving in the right direction, sure, but by a geological pace,” says Ingrid Gronstal, water program director at the Iowa Environmental Council.
The history of the issue is important in any discussion about Iowa’s progress.
The Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Nutrient Task Force was formed by agricultural leaders in several states in 1997 to address the problem of hypoxia in the Gulf. Over the years, leaders came to realize that a large investment would be required to deal with serious water quality problems, such as nitrogen and phosphorus in water. Research was needed. Better cropping practices would need to be promoted.
In 2010, Iowa voters approved a ballot issue that said if the state’s sales tax was to be increased, the first 3/8 cent of the increase would go toward a fund aimed at water quality, the environment and outdoor recreation. Many voters thought they were voting for such an increase.
The state established a nutrient reduction strategy and provided some funds for cost-share programs and other items. In 2018, the legislature passed House File 512, which provided a funding stream which would eventually provide about $17 million per year for water quality, but at the time, most lawmakers said it was not enough and that it was just a start.
Last year Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed raising the sales tax and establishing the program voters had approved in 2010, often referred to as IWILL, for Iowa Water and Land Legacy. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the idea was shelved. Reynolds did not propose it again this year.
Organizations such as the Iowa Soybean Association had joined with environmental groups to support the IWILL idea.
Lawmakers did approve a 10-year extension of 512 funding to 2039, and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says it will be helpful in that it will provide certainty for those making plans for long-term improvements.
The extension helps, says Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill, but he adds “it would be nice to have some more dollars.”
“We kind of stood still with that,” says Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman. “We were promised that 512 was only the first step. We haven’t taken that second step yet.”
Lawmakers did extend funding for the state’s REAP program, which includes water quality dollars, by three years, says Neil Hamilton, an attorney and former head of the Drake University Agricultural Law Center. But Hamilton is critical of the state’s approach, saying that with their vote in 2010, Iowans were saying they supported the IWILL idea and the legislature should do more to address the state’s water quality issues.
Hamilton breaks with many farm leaders in saying he isn’t convinced the state’s voluntary approach will work in the long run. He argues that some combination of incentives and requirements would make more sense, an idea many farm organizations oppose.
But Hamilton says putting in some requirements and targeting the funds toward practices and structures in key locations would be a better approach to all-voluntary measures. Depending on cost-share funding to reach the state’s goals is “an exercise in magical thinking,” he says.