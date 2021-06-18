Long-term water quality fund updates fall out of spotlight

The Iowa legislature passed a large number of bills this year, but few of them dealt with water quality, and some environmental advocates are concerned the state has decided that just isn’t a priority any more.

“Iowa is moving in the right direction, sure, but by a geological pace,” says Ingrid Gronstal, water program director at the Iowa Environmental Council.

The history of the issue is important in any discussion about Iowa’s progress.

The Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Nutrient Task Force was formed by agricultural leaders in several states in 1997 to address the problem of hypoxia in the Gulf. Over the years, leaders came to realize that a large investment would be required to deal with serious water quality problems, such as nitrogen and phosphorus in water. Research was needed. Better cropping practices would need to be promoted.

In 2010, Iowa voters approved a ballot issue that said if the state’s sales tax was to be increased, the first 3/8 cent of the increase would go toward a fund aimed at water quality, the environment and outdoor recreation. Many voters thought they were voting for such an increase.

The state established a nutrient reduction strategy and provided some funds for cost-share programs and other items. In 2018, the legislature passed House File 512, which provided a funding stream which would eventually provide about $17 million per year for water quality, but at the time, most lawmakers said it was not enough and that it was just a start.

Last year Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed raising the sales tax and establishing the program voters had approved in 2010, often referred to as IWILL, for Iowa Water and Land Legacy. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the idea was shelved. Reynolds did not propose it again this year.