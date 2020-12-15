Low-quality land values in Iowa boosted by COVID

Low interest rates and high government payments helped push Iowa farmland values up by 1.7% this past year to an average of $7,559 per acre, according to the Iowa Land Values Survey conducted by Iowa State University.
The survey, released on Dec. 15, gave a snapshot of land values in the state as of Nov. 1. It showed those values increasing, but it also showed that the increase wasn’t uniform. Low-quality farmland in the state rose 6.7% in value to an average of $5,078 per acre while medium-quality land went up 2.6% to $7,119 per acre and high-quality land went down 0.1% to $9,068 per acre.
“The land market faced downward pressure initially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which lowered food demand and resulted in declines in livestock and ethanol prices,” said Wendong Zhang, an assistant professor of economics at Iowa State who is responsible for leading the annual survey.
But he said investors began to see land as a safe haven for investment dollars. And large government payments, first MFP trade payments and then COVID relief payments, boosted farm income. A market rally at harvest also boosted income late in the year, and extremely low interest rates prompted by the government’s efforts to boost the economy were a big factor.
Some investors, Zhang said, are “thinking of farmland as an investment but not necessarily just as cropland,” and that idea could be boosting the low-quality land market. That low-quality category would include pasture and also timberland that some buyers could be looking at as recreational land, which may have become more popular due to COVID-19 because more people have been looking for outdoor recreation opportunities where they could socially distance.
Lower commodity prices for much of the year put some downward pressure on markets, Zhang said. Drought and the derecho that hit parts of the state were also negative factors, as well as some concern about the election uncertainty.
But the low interest rates, large government payments and investor interest in stability offset those negatives.
And Zhang said there is some optimism because of continued demand from China as it rebuilds its hog herd, combined with the fact that Germany, a key competitor for U.S. pork exports, is now battling African swine fever.
A total of 78 of Iowa’s 99 counties reported an increase in land values. Scott County in Eastern Iowa again reported the highest overall value at $10,659 per acre (down $178 from last year) and Decatur County in Southern Iowa reported the lowest average value at $3,849 per acre (up $264 per acre). Wayne County in Southern Iowa reported the largest percentage increase at 7.7% while Lyon County in Northwest Iowa reported the largest dollar amount increase at $577 per acre.
When broken down by crop reporting district, the picture was mixed, with the numbers including:
- Northwest Iowa, up 2%;
- North Central Iowa, up 0.2%;
- Northeast Iowa, up 2.7%;
- West Central Iowa, up 3.9%;
- Central Iowa, up 1.8%;
- East Central Iowa, up 0.6%;
- Southwest Iowa, down 0.9%;
- South Central Iowa, up 3.8%; and
- Southeast Iowa, up 1%.
ISU has conducted its survey every year since 1941. More information can be found online at www.card.iastate.edu/farmland/.
