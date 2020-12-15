Low-quality land values in Iowa boosted by COVID

Low interest rates and high government payments helped push Iowa farmland values up by 1.7% this past year to an average of $7,559 per acre, according to the Iowa Land Values Survey conducted by Iowa State University.

The survey, released on Dec. 15, gave a snapshot of land values in the state as of Nov. 1. It showed those values increasing, but it also showed that the increase wasn’t uniform. Low-quality farmland in the state rose 6.7% in value to an average of $5,078 per acre while medium-quality land went up 2.6% to $7,119 per acre and high-quality land went down 0.1% to $9,068 per acre.

“The land market faced downward pressure initially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which lowered food demand and resulted in declines in livestock and ethanol prices,” said Wendong Zhang, an assistant professor of economics at Iowa State who is responsible for leading the annual survey.

But he said investors began to see land as a safe haven for investment dollars. And large government payments, first MFP trade payments and then COVID relief payments, boosted farm income. A market rally at harvest also boosted income late in the year, and extremely low interest rates prompted by the government’s efforts to boost the economy were a big factor.

Some investors, Zhang said, are “thinking of farmland as an investment but not necessarily just as cropland,” and that idea could be boosting the low-quality land market. That low-quality category would include pasture and also timberland that some buyers could be looking at as recreational land, which may have become more popular due to COVID-19 because more people have been looking for outdoor recreation opportunities where they could socially distance.