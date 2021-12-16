‘Machinery Pete’ offers buying, selling advice

DES MOINES, Iowa — Farmers don’t need an expert to tell them the used machinery market is red hot this winter, but they might need one to tell them how to deal with that market.
Greg Peterson, better known as Machinery Pete, spoke at last week’s Iowa Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting. While much of his message was to reinforce to farmers the fact that the market is sizzling, he also offered some advice.
“If you were thinking of selling anyway, I would sell,” he said, explaining that the market will never be hotter. “If you are looking to buy, I would advise pulling back and looking long-term”
Farmers need to ask if they really need that piece of machinery right now or if they are just buying because they are scared of not being able to get something when they do want it. If they don’t need a machine right now, it might pay to hold off. If they do need something soon, Peterson said it is possible the market may slow down slightly after the first of the year. But he said it could pick back up again in the spring.
“If you really need something, just get it,” he said. “It’s going to be high.”
That is the case for many consumer items at the moment, he said. The worldwide economic shutdown and snap back caused by the COVID-19 pandemic put a big kink in the supply chain. It’s going to take time, possibly another year, to work through that kink.
One concern he has is that farmers tend to shop in economic windows. When farm prices are good, they invest in equipment on the farm and then are prepared to weather the times when commodity prices are low. He hopes this present glitch doesn’t lead to farmers missing a valuable window to buy equipment.
No matter what happens, Peterson said this is the hottest he has seen it in his more than 30 years of watching the used equipment market.
“It’s a pretty interesting time,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.
When the pandemic began, he said, the market for some items, such as small tractors, took off as farmers and others began doing more home projects. Now everything is high, and nothing is more difficult to find or expensive than grain trailers for semi-trucks.
At the end of the day, he said he is a numbers guy, and farmers need to step away from the emotion and look at the numbers. What do they need and what can they afford and does it pencil out for their farm operation?
“Take a breath,” he said.