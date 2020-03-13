Dust swirls as pickups drive the gravel roads on the Missouri River bottom, but Pat Sheldon and other farmers prefer those gray clouds to what they had in southwest Iowa a year ago.
“We don’t mind a little dust,” Sheldon says March 5.
From March 14-16 last year, multiple levee breaks along the Missouri River flooded most of western Mills and Fremont counties, swamping homes, farm ground and small towns in the water’s path.
Rapid snow melt and heavy rains were blamed for the flooding, with the worst occurring south of where the Platte River pours into the Missouri near Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Heavy flooding was also recorded in Missouri as the water worked its way southeast to the Mississippi River.
A year later, more flooding is predicted, although the forecast is not as dire as it was a few weeks ago. And that, says Sheldon, offers some assurance for farmers who farm near the river.
“Farmers are eternal optimists, so we are going to plant like it’s a normal year,” says Sheldon, who farms near Percival, Iowa, in Fremont County. “We have ground along the levee that we might not get planted because it needs some work. There is still a lot of work to do around here, but folks are planning to plant a crop.”
He says levee repairs continue, but the work done so far offers adequate protection from flooding. The weather forecast also suggests snow is melting in the Dakotas and working its way into the river ahead of the melting snowpack in the mountains.
The mild winter also allowed crews to repair many levee breaks ahead of schedule.
“There’s some work to do, but it looks like they are ready to put clay on the back of them,” Sheldon says.
Despite the mild winter and lack of moisture, there is a high probability some flooding will occur in the same area. David Pearson, service hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Omaha, says the severity depends on several factors.
“Conditions are such in the Dakotas and even parts of Nebraska where the ground has been very wet,” he says. “The main thing driving the flood risk right now is the amount of soil moisture. Many rivers are also running high, and below the Platte, the flood threat is even higher.”
Pearson says a good amount of snow remains in the Dakotas, but that is starting to melt and more water is likely to be heading downstream in the next two to three weeks. He says mountain snowpack is near average levels.
“We will see the river at flood stage downstream from the Platte at some time,” Pearson says. “We will likely see some farm fields flooded along with some secondary roads, but at this point, we don’t believe we will see the damage we saw last year.”
Using the Nebraska City, Nebraska, flood gauge as an example, most years there is a 10% threat of moderate flooding at that location. This year, Pearson says the threat is at 40%.
Short-term weather forecasts indicate a wet pattern in mid-March, but below-normal precipitation after that time frame. Pearson says April rain amounts look normal, which should help make up for less moisture in March.
Jeff Bohlken, program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers system restoration team in Omaha, says the final major levee break was repaired in late February. The L-575 levee ran from Thurman, Iowa, south into northwest Missouri then back north toward Hamburg, Iowa.
“We have been running 24/7 to get these closed before March 1,” he says. “The repairs on L-575 was a significant achievement, and over 70% of the operating equipment was run by local farmers and landowners.”
Bohlken says some levee systems have been restored to full height, while others are vulnerable as repairs are ongoing.
He says the Corps will work closely with local emergency management agencies to keep the public updated on releases upstream and potential weather concerns.
Sheldon says compared to the last major flood in 2011, farm work progress this spring is behind that pace.
“In 2011, the water went down in late August. This time, it was December,” he says. “The groundwater stayed longer. We are getting there, and while we are going ahead as normal, we always have to be ready to change plans. Mother Nature is undefeated. We can only do what she will allow.”