Market serves as hub for Iowa community

CANTRIL, Iowa — When Clair and Virginia Zimmerman started their market, it was a second chance.
Many farmers can recall financial struggles in the early 1980s, including the Zimmermans, who farmed in this southern Iowa community. The pair moved to Iowa with Clair’s parents in 1974 and farmed until they couldn’t make that path work anymore.
“Farming went sour in the early ’80s, and we had to move off the farm we worked on,” Clair said. “... We had lost money on the farm, and I had a bank note I couldn’t pay, but my banker was such a kind individual. He left everything there and said we should try to run the store and we’d settle the note later on.”
When a Mennonite-run store where Virginia worked closed, there was an opportunity for them to step in. In 1983, the pair opened Jordan’s Country Market in Mt. Sterling, Iowa, as a small shop before moving to nearby Cantril in 1985 and renaming their business Dutchman’s Store.
“It’s not without hardships or struggles, but we made it work and it’s been a blessing ever since,” Zimmerman said.
The Dutchman name originated from the Zimmermans’ heritage, having moved to Iowa from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Clair said making the store feel like home was important for him.
“We speak that Pennsylvania Dutch,” Clair said. “That’s what we speak at home a lot, and all my children do too. The store actually brought a lot more English to me, and we speak more of it now, but I still think Dutch because that’s how I was brought up.”
Over the years, Dutchman’s Store has grown, with another expansion planned in the coming years. And it has become a destination for the regional community. Apart from the full grocery section, they have departments dedicated to sewing supplies, clothing, shoes and various gifts.
While having more customers is always important to a business, especially when their hometown’s population is in the low 300s, Zimmerman said his focus hasn’t changed. He still knows his role in the community is to provide a spot for everyone to get what they need.
“I want it to be down to earth,” Clair said. “We are a country small town, and that’s our atmosphere. We want it to feel like home, and that comes from growing up Dutch. If we didn’t have it, we make it.”
He said his focus isn’t necessarily on selling product, but rather providing the right space for customers. Atmosphere and customer service are priorities.
“Every day when we open up, nobody has to come,” Zimmerman said. “We have to do something that they want to come. If you can do that and serve people, they’ll probably line up to be coming in.”
Clair makes a point to ensure that what they are putting out is authentic and not a show for customers.
“I always say to my sons that we aren’t going to advertise something that we are not,” he said. “There’s a lot of things out there that are very touristy that you read of, and when you go there it’s not quite right. I want it to be real.”
Zimmerman’s three sons, Wilmer, Keven and Kenneth, are also part owners of the business which adds to the home atmosphere. Clair said he knows they believe in the same values with the store and hopes to see it carried on in the future.
“They’ve lived it and have the same thoughts as I do,” he said. “I think we are keeping that Dutch tradition. It’s more about family. Everything we do together is family connected. ...
“Sometimes my banker tells me I trust people too far, but I always tell him that I want to. That’s the reason we have good friends coming in here.”