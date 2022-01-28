Market serves as hub for Iowa community

CANTRIL, Iowa — When Clair and Virginia Zimmerman started their market, it was a second chance.

Many farmers can recall financial struggles in the early 1980s, including the Zimmermans, who farmed in this southern Iowa community. The pair moved to Iowa with Clair’s parents in 1974 and farmed until they couldn’t make that path work anymore.

“Farming went sour in the early ’80s, and we had to move off the farm we worked on,” Clair said. “... We had lost money on the farm, and I had a bank note I couldn’t pay, but my banker was such a kind individual. He left everything there and said we should try to run the store and we’d settle the note later on.”

When a Mennonite-run store where Virginia worked closed, there was an opportunity for them to step in. In 1983, the pair opened Jordan’s Country Market in Mt. Sterling, Iowa, as a small shop before moving to nearby Cantril in 1985 and renaming their business Dutchman’s Store.

“It’s not without hardships or struggles, but we made it work and it’s been a blessing ever since,” Zimmerman said.

The Dutchman name originated from the Zimmermans’ heritage, having moved to Iowa from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Clair said making the store feel like home was important for him.

“We speak that Pennsylvania Dutch,” Clair said. “That’s what we speak at home a lot, and all my children do too. The store actually brought a lot more English to me, and we speak more of it now, but I still think Dutch because that’s how I was brought up.”