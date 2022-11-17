Meat and poultry groups promote products for holidays

The Thanksgiving turkey has been a holiday fixture for decades, but the competition for that holiday protein source is hot this year.

“Turkey is still very much a tradition, and we think there’s no better way to celebrate than with America’s bird,” says Morgan Pothoven, director of communications and membership services with the Iowa Turkey Federation. “But we still need to promote it to make sure it remains there.”

Pork cuts like ham or beef cuts like prime rib have also become holiday traditions for some families. Pothoven says all the commodity groups work hard to promote their products.

“This year we have heard a lot about price, and turkey remains in line, if not lower than other meat prices,” she says. “We promote turkey throughout the year.”

Beef promotion is also happening 365 days a year, says Sydney Thummel, executive director of the Missouri Beef Industry Council.

“We have a holiday contest in partnership with ABC17 (in Missouri) where listeners can test their beef knowledge and sign up for the chance to win an InstaPot, and we are also excited to partner with Trish Gazell with KEZK to spread our message,” she says.

“Aside from that, we have a wide variety of recipes for all cuts of beef on our website so no matter what families are looking for, there’s a yummy and unique way to prepare their favorites.”

Pothoven says there are plenty of components to promote.

“We work with consumers on how to prepare the turkey, and the fact that it works so well in leftovers,” she says. “We also have a lot of recipes on our website to help give consumers options when preparing a second or third meal from that turkey.”

Thummel says beef offers variety when choosing cuts.

“One of the strongest points of beef, other than flavor, is the wide variety of cuts available and the even broader manner in which each cut can be prepared,” she says. “There is something for everyone.”

In addition to prime rib, Thummel says tenderloin roasts and brisket are also popular choices for holiday meals.

Nutrition is also a key component.

“We like to visit with consumers about the best fit for them — many want to know how beef fits into a well-rounded, healthy diet, and others want to know a new way to prepare the beef in their freezer so they can freshen up the dinner lineup,” Thummel says. “Still others are looking for a resource that they can trust and go to when they have questions about the industry. We work to provide whatever it is that we are told is needed and to find a balance in it all.”

Pothoven says turkey presents its own flavor profile, and its versatility makes it ideal for any meal.

“Turkey just works in every flavor profile,” she says. “It’s not just a great choice at Thanksgiving.”

