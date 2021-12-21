Midwest states take different approaches to water quality

Matt Lechtenberg is the Water Quality Initiative coordinator at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Lechtenberg grew up on a farm in Northeast Iowa and earned a degree in agricultural systems technology with an environmental emphasis at Iowa State University. He worked at various jobs in water conservation before becoming the state coordinator in late 2013.
The Water Quality Initiative (WQI) was established during the 2013 legislative session to help execute Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy (NRS). The NRS provides a road map to achieve a 45% reduction in nitrogen and phosphorus losses to waters using an integrated approach that includes point and nonpoint sources and public and private partners working together, according to the WQI 2020 Annual Report.
The WQI cost share funds help farmers and landowners install nutrient-reducing conservation practices around the state.
In 2018, the Iowa Legislature, with support from Gov. Kim Reynolds, passed Senate File 512 which allocated more than $270 million to help fund the state’s water quality efforts through 2029. FY2021 is the first year the department is receiving $15 million to fund edge-of-field practices, like wetlands, saturated buffers, bioreactors and urban conservation projects. In 2020, the department used this funding to hire technical resources in targeted watersheds, and to construct 10 wetlands, 15 bioreactors and seven saturated buffers.
IFT: Could you tell us a bit about your job?
LECHTENBERG: There’s a lot to it. The job was created to help implement the state’s nutrient reduction strategy. Lawmakers designed a plan, and I’m one of the people who implement the plan. We take a multi-faceted approach. That means a lot of different practices and a mixture of individual and watershed approaches.
IFT: How has that evolved?
LECHTENBERG: It has evolved in a lot of ways. Early on there was a lot of focus on practices, such as cover crops. These were things we could work to get implemented on a lot of acres. Over time, more watershed-based projects have emerged and more diverse practices have been implemented. More infrastructure and edge-of field practices and structures have become a part of the effort.
IFT: You have certainly seen a growth in the number of cover crop acres.
LECHTENBERG: That’s right. Although they are not a new practice, they were new to most people at the time. Now cover crops cover up to two million acres in Iowa. That’s still not a high percentage, but in terms of growth it is huge. It really started out in livestock areas and seed corn fields and places like that. Now it is spreading to more and more areas.
Tillage isn’t that different. We are seeing more and more people go to no-till or reduced tillage and they are often doing that without any incentives or payments.
IFT: Don’t structures and edge-of-field practices face a bigger hurdle because of up-front cost?
LECHTENBERG: That is an issue. There’s really a spectrum there of structures and practices. We are seeing buffers, saturated buffers, bioreactors, wetlands and several other types of things implemented.
IFT: Is there a difference with the idea of reducing phosphorus and reducing nitrogen in the water?
LECHTENBERG: Yes. Phosphorus is easier to understand and deal with because it attaches to soil particles, so when we reduce erosion we reduce phosphorus loss. We have made good progress on that. Nitrogen is different because it is water soluble. It’s just different, so it has been tougher.
IFT: Are other Midwestern states taking similar approaches to this issue?
LECHTENBERG: Most of them have some type of effort to improve water quality. Indiana, Illinois and Iowa are similar in agriculture, so you’ll see some similarities in approach. In Missouri the approach is more focused on livestock. In places like Louisiana, the issues are different because there are issues like coastal protection.
IFT: There have been efforts in some parts of the state to coordinate the approach between towns and farmers. In Cedar Rapids, for example, that approach has been used. In Polk County it is being used. Is that the future?
LECHTENBERG: I think you’ll see more of that. I think we really need the individual approach so any farmer in any part of the state who wants to improve the situation in his area can work with us. But the turnkey approach where a city or county or watershed devises a plan and then goes to farmers with help and suggestions can work very well too.
IFT: Do things like the recently passed infrastructure bill offer help?
LECHTENBERG: The short answer is yes. The conversation has been shifting, but the states and farmers still have autonomy and the conversations will continue.
IFT: At the end of the day, how are we doing in this effort?
LECHTENBERG: It’s all in the eyes of the beholder. I’m proud, but I’m nowhere near satisfied. We’re always striving to do more and better and faster. I would say we’re doing well on phosphorus, but there is more work to do on nitrogen. We’re really just getting started on edge-of-field practices in this state. We just finished our 100th CREP wetland. But we have about 40 more in development.
That isn’t nearly enough, but the trajectory is in the right direction. Hopefully we can move the needle more rapidly in the future.