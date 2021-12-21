Midwest states take different approaches to water quality

Matt Lechtenberg is the Water Quality Initiative coordinator at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Lechtenberg grew up on a farm in Northeast Iowa and earned a degree in agricultural systems technology with an environmental emphasis at Iowa State University. He worked at various jobs in water conservation before becoming the state coordinator in late 2013.

The Water Quality Initiative (WQI) was established during the 2013 legislative session to help execute Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy (NRS). The NRS provides a road map to achieve a 45% reduction in nitrogen and phosphorus losses to waters using an integrated approach that includes point and nonpoint sources and public and private partners working together, according to the WQI 2020 Annual Report.

The WQI cost share funds help farmers and landowners install nutrient-reducing conservation practices around the state.

In 2018, the Iowa Legislature, with support from Gov. Kim Reynolds, passed Senate File 512 which allocated more than $270 million to help fund the state’s water quality efforts through 2029. FY2021 is the first year the department is receiving $15 million to fund edge-of-field practices, like wetlands, saturated buffers, bioreactors and urban conservation projects. In 2020, the department used this funding to hire technical resources in targeted watersheds, and to construct 10 wetlands, 15 bioreactors and seven saturated buffers.