After a catastrophic storm left his farm in disarray, Don Beatty had to get his family together and start assessing the damage.
On Aug. 10, a derecho with winds of more than 100 miles per hour unexpectedly blew through Iowa, leaving Beatty’s farm near Atkins, and others like it, with significant building and crop damage. In some cases, entire fields were blown over and many grain bins were ripped right off their foundations.
“We lost shed doors and a lean-to that shifted onto a big barn,” Beatty said. “We were lucky because we had a big grove of trees that blocked the worst of it, but we lost the grove. We lost over 1,000 trees. It was overwhelming, because we couldn’t even get in our yard or get to our generator. It was a disaster.”
More than four months after the storm, Beatty is still recovering on the farm. It’s been slow going finding contractors and other people to fix some of their issues.
However, Beatty received a boost from one source he never expected.
In Swanton, Ohio, Ted and Sue Blohm heard about the storm on the news after it occurred, but hadn’t heard much since. After the initial sights of destruction, Blohm said the news went quiet on the Iowa storm and he was curious to learn more about the situation these farmers were in.
The Blohms decided to take action.
“My wife and I had a week of vacation we were trying to schedule, and she suggested about seeing what we could do to help the farmers in Iowa,” Blohm said.
This kind of help is nothing new to Blohm, who said he also drove out to Missouri and Illinois to help farm communities after post-harvest floods in 2000.
“We were able to obtain some lifelong friends there,” Blohm said. “Seeing what was happening in Iowa, we started digging since we didn’t know anybody there. We were told you could pull into any driveway out here and be welcomed with open arms for the help because the devastation is vast.”
During the week he was in the Cedar Rapids region, his crew of seven helped in five different locations. The group included members of their church and a retired farmer who caught wind of the upcoming trip.
The help was more than welcomed.
“You just feel blessed to have people that would take time out of their schedule and travel to another state and help someone they don’t know,” Beatty said. “It helps you to believe there are people out there that are willing to help other people.”
The work ranged from removing nearly 30 semi-loads of debris from a field so harvest was a possibility, helping secure damaged buildings and livestock shelters amid a lumber shortage, to removing dangerous hanging trees from a driveway.
Blohm said one of the most impactful moments of the trip was driving through the city of Cedar Rapids and seeing how much damage had occurred.
“We were looking at all the homes and I thought ‘Good grief, there isn’t a roof without a tarp on it,’” Blohm said. “Some of the apartment buildings had a third floor just totally gone. People were in tents in the yards in front of those apartment buildings. Our hearts were breaking.”
Blohm said he is considering a return trip in the spring depending on how much work still needs to be done. Beatty said there is still plenty to do.
“Everybody is tied up for, it seems like, years,” Beatty said. “We are going to have to live with a lot of it. We had to find the tin from our shop roofs and put it back on and use Flex Seal. We are all makeshift until we eventually get to next summer when we can try and do it ourselves.”
Blohm said going out to assist farmers was important to him and tied in with a message at his church a few months prior.
“One of the stories was about these two guys walking along the ocean and one of them picks up the starfish and started throwing them back in the ocean,” he said. “The other fella asked him why he was doing that because it wasn’t going to make any difference. The guy throwing the starfish in said, ‘Well, it made a difference to that one.’ We can’t help everybody but we can help one at a time.”