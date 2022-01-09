Museum uncovers tractor inventor’s story

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on ag equipment inventors past and present from the Midwest.

In all the talk about John Deere and J.I. Case and Cyrus McCormick, John Froelich gets forgotten. Yet he can claim to be the inventor of the tractor.

“If you Google ‘tractor,’ John Froelich comes up,” says Denise Schutte, executive director of the Froelich Foundation and Museum in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it burg of Froelich in northeast Iowa.

The agricultural world has always been full of tinkerers and inventors, and John Froelich is a perfect example of the farm boy with little formal education who came up with an idea that changed the world. In an era of mainly horse power, when steam power was the only type of mechanization for most farmers, Froelich invented the first gasoline-powered tractor that could move backward and forward. His invention evolved into the first tractors to be made by the John Deere company.

The tragedy is that by the time his invention became famous, Froelich was mostly out of the picture. He never got rich and famous.

But for Schutte and others in this part of the world, Froelich is an important historical figure whose contribution to society is immeasurable.

John Froelich was born in late 1849 in the Iowa village that was later named for his family. His parents emigrated from Germany in 1847 and settled here. The train delivered mail at what became known as Froelich Station and eventually was an unincorporated town just called Froelich.