Naig emphasizes preparation after trade war, disease issues

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mike Naig is the incumbent, the Republican in a Republican state, the person with the name recognition. In short, he is the odds-on favorite to win this fall’s race for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

Naig is also an optimistic person who sees the glass as being half full for Iowa farmers.

A native of Cylinder in northwest Iowa, Naig is a graduate of Emmetsburg High School and earned a degree in biology and political science from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. He worked in agribusiness before being named deputy secretary of agriculture to Bill Northey in 2013. When Northey left for a position at the USDA in early 2018, Naig was named interim secretary. He was elected in his own right that fall, defeating Democrat Tim Gannon in a close race.

This year Naig is facing Democrat John Norwood in the race to be Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture.

As an incumbent, Naig says the state has faced some challenges in the past few years. There have been floods and drought, a trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic gyrations that have followed that pandemic.

“We went through all of that and yet we have a job to do at the department of agriculture,” he says. “We’ve set records in conservation work. We’ve stayed on our mission. Life goes on, and we have to keep doing our job.”

That job includes things like being prepared for diseases such as African swine fever, an effort that has meant hiring more professionals on staff. It includes having a plan to deal with other types of diseases or potential outbreaks.

“Shame on us if we didn’t learn (from past disease outbreaks),” Naig says. “Iowa can’t have a strong economy if it doesn’t have a strong agricultural economy.”

Conservation and water quality are also important, he says. He credits the legislature with passing Senate File 512 in 2018. That provided a long-term spending stream and in doing so allowed farmers and conservation experts to be able to plan long-term projects. The state is now providing about $42 million per year through 2039 for water quality efforts.

“That sustained funding is important,” he says.

In part because of that funding, the state has been shifting gears in its water quality efforts, Naig says. It has moved from demonstration projects to implementation on practices on a more widespread basis. It took 20 years to get 100 wetlands built in the state, he says. There are now six to eight being built and another 40 under development.

To do that, the state has worked with partners outside government.

“It’s exciting,” he says. “We’re going to be talking about paying for outcomes instead of practices.”

Still, he says there is much work to do on water quality and conservation. There is still far too much nitrogen and nitrate leaving Iowa farm fields, he says.

“There’s a lot left to learn,” he says. “We have to embrace that.”

There are other important issues, he adds. Trade promotion remains important. Market access issues are vital to farmers. The growing interest in buying local holds opportunities for farmers, and more could be done to promote that effort. And, of course, much of the actual work of the department is in non-policy areas such as regulatory items.

While people often talk about the secretary as a policy position, much of the day-to-day work involves implementation rather than policy. And much of that day-to-day work involves training and regulation. Naig says he understands the importance of that aspect of the post.

“I’m just going to go out and do my job,” he says.