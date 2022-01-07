Naig outlines ‘wish list’ for state agriculture department

DES MOINES, Iowa — Like any good government administrator, Mike Naig has a wish list.
Naig, the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, comes into 2022 with a list that may not surprise many farmers. And he says the good news is he knows he’s not trying to stave off cuts for his department. Instead, he is looking at what new programs or opportunities to fund.
Naig, a Republican who was appointed to the office in 2017 when Bill Northey left to join USDA and who was elected to the position in 2018, is up for re-election in 2022. He has already announced his candidacy.
He says the state is in good financial shape, which means tax cuts are on the agenda.
“We’re going to have a very good conversation around tax cuts,” he says. “I’m excited for tax reform.”
But he also says that when it comes to his department’s budget, “I’m comfortable with where we are. We’re going to continue to fight for the dollars.”
And he is also excited about some existing programs at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. At one time the state pushed a marketing and labeling program called “Choose Iowa.” Naig would like to bring that back and use it in marketing campaigns for the state’s agricultural products.
He also hopes the legislature explores ways to deal with supply chain issues and labor shortages in agriculture. That may mean changing Commercial Drivers’ License rules or expanding job training programs.
The state also formed two task forces in the past year. The carbon task force and the local foods task force both have looked at issues that are important to agriculture, Naig says. Meat lockers, for example, are important and it would be good if the state would find a way to do more to help those businesses. And anything the state can do to support renewable energy and biofuels would be good, he said.
Water quality has been an issue for the past decade in Iowa. In 2018, the state passed Senate File 512, which provided a long-term funding stream for water quality programs that has now been extended to 2039. But when that was passed, Republicans and Democrats alike said it was only a start and that more would need to be done.
“Right now we’re in a good spot,” Naig says of the effort. The state leverages federal and private dollars for water quality, and progress is being made.