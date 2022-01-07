Naig outlines ‘wish list’ for state agriculture department

DES MOINES, Iowa — Like any good government administrator, Mike Naig has a wish list.

Naig, the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, comes into 2022 with a list that may not surprise many farmers. And he says the good news is he knows he’s not trying to stave off cuts for his department. Instead, he is looking at what new programs or opportunities to fund.

Naig, a Republican who was appointed to the office in 2017 when Bill Northey left to join USDA and who was elected to the position in 2018, is up for re-election in 2022. He has already announced his candidacy.

He says the state is in good financial shape, which means tax cuts are on the agenda.

“We’re going to have a very good conversation around tax cuts,” he says. “I’m excited for tax reform.”

But he also says that when it comes to his department’s budget, “I’m comfortable with where we are. We’re going to continue to fight for the dollars.”

And he is also excited about some existing programs at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. At one time the state pushed a marketing and labeling program called “Choose Iowa.” Naig would like to bring that back and use it in marketing campaigns for the state’s agricultural products.

He also hopes the legislature explores ways to deal with supply chain issues and labor shortages in agriculture. That may mean changing Commercial Drivers’ License rules or expanding job training programs.