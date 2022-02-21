National FFA president promotes careers in ag

Cole Baerlocher is serving as the 2021-22 National FFA President. He is a member of the Colfax, Washington, chapter, where he raised market lambs and worked on a cattle operation.
Baerlocher served as Washington state president before being elected to his national office. He is a student at Washington State University.
IFT: Can you tell us about your background in agriculture?
BAERLOCHER: I grew up in a rural town in southeastern Washington called Colfax — only about 2,800 people live there. Agriculture is the backbone of my community. It is what connects people to each other and to the land. While I did not grow up directly involved in production agriculture, I did have family who was — specifically my grandparents. I spent a lot of time on their farm helping with chores.
One of the things my grandpa taught me very early on is that as farmers, we don’t eat until the cows eat. It was these kinds of lessons I learned from growing up around agriculture that fueled my passion for our industry. I first started showing goats in third grade as a 4-H member at the local county fair until I made the transition to market lambs as a sixth grader.
Raising and showing market lambs became my Supervised Agricultural Experience project as a freshman when I joined FFA.
During my sophomore year of high school, my family and I moved out of town to a small farm just outside of town. Here we raise sheep, goats, chickens and cattle. It’s just a small hobby farm, but we love all our animals! We also allow students who live in town to keep their market lambs at our house because we know firsthand just how impactful raising and showing animals can be for people who don’t have a direct connection to agriculture.
IFT: What made you want to be a part of FFA?
BAERLOCHER: I always knew what FFA was growing up, but I only thought it was for showing livestock. I remember going to the fair and seeing the high schoolers showing in their blue jackets and thinking “Hey, those are pretty cool, I want one of those!” It wasn’t until the end of my 8th grade year that I saw all that FFA had to offer.
My uncle and aunt, Nathan and Jessica Moore, are both agricultural education teachers and they encouraged me to come to convention to watch my older cousin Luke’s state officer candidate speech. I remember walking into Beasley Colosseum and being completely overwhelmed by the number of blue jackets. I sat through the session and got to see all that FFA had to offer.
But the highlight was seeing my cousin get elected as a state officer. It not only motivated me to join FFA, but it also inspired me to want to run for state office.
IFT: What appealed to you about running for a national office?
BAERLOCHER: My love for connecting with others was what appealed to me about running for National FFA Office. I have always been a very extroverted person, so having a job that is all about connecting with others is very exciting for me. ... The opportunity to serve as a voice for this organization was a huge factor in making me want to run for national office.
Additionally, I also love to travel! As a national officer, I will get the opportunity to travel across the United States to attend state FFA conventions and leadership camps.
IFT: Please tell us what’s involved in the life of the national FFA president. How much will you travel?
BAERLOCHER: Serving FFA members is the foundation of my position. This year really is not about me at all, it’s about what I can do for others — a year solely dedicated to serving others. So, no matter what I am doing, I work with the thought of how my actions will impact the experience of FFA members. I craft speeches and workshops on content that is relevant to members. I represent the voice of over 700,000 members as the chair of the National FFA Board of Directors. I meet with donors and sponsors and members of the legislature to speak about the importance of agricultural education. But all these actions are rooted in helping to strengthen the experiences of our members.
IFT: What are your future plans?
BAERLOCHER: During my senior year of high school, I created a graphic design business and started developing content for a few small companies around my community. This helped me uncover my passion for promoting the true story of American agriculture on social media. When I retire from National FFA Office, I will return to college and major in agriculture communications. I hope to work within the communications department of an agricultural business after I graduate from college.
IFT: As you talk with your fellow FFA members, are they optimistic about potential careers in agriculture?
BAERLOCHER: Yes, I believe that my fellow FFA members are very optimistic about career opportunities within agriculture. Our organization is constantly working to provide relevant experience to members in order to help them prepare for their futures. Career and technical education is rooted within agricultural education. We want students to be gaining relevant skills that will prepare them for life outside of the classroom. This is where Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects come into play. These projects provided students with the opportunity to gain work-based learning experiences.
IFT: What do you see as the biggest challenges facing young people who hope for a career in agriculture?
BAERLOCHER: Not being fully aware of all the opportunities. This was something I struggled with as a high school student. I knew I wanted to contribute to our industry, I just wasn’t sure how. See, I had only ever seen the production side of agriculture. While I have a deep admiration and appreciation for the people who keep this large portion of our industry up and running, I didn’t grow up with the resources to partake in this side of our industry.
Moving forward, I think it is incredibly important that we continue to encourage and support students to get involved in FFA. American agriculture needs people of all backgrounds and experiences to continue to help move our industry forward. Whether you have a passion for things like science, engineering, marketing, etc. there is a place for you with in the agriculture industry.