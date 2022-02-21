National FFA president promotes careers in ag

Cole Baerlocher is serving as the 2021-22 National FFA President. He is a member of the Colfax, Washington, chapter, where he raised market lambs and worked on a cattle operation.

Baerlocher served as Washington state president before being elected to his national office. He is a student at Washington State University.

IFT: Can you tell us about your background in agriculture?

BAERLOCHER: I grew up in a rural town in southeastern Washington called Colfax — only about 2,800 people live there. Agriculture is the backbone of my community. It is what connects people to each other and to the land. While I did not grow up directly involved in production agriculture, I did have family who was — specifically my grandparents. I spent a lot of time on their farm helping with chores.

One of the things my grandpa taught me very early on is that as farmers, we don’t eat until the cows eat. It was these kinds of lessons I learned from growing up around agriculture that fueled my passion for our industry. I first started showing goats in third grade as a 4-H member at the local county fair until I made the transition to market lambs as a sixth grader.

Raising and showing market lambs became my Supervised Agricultural Experience project as a freshman when I joined FFA.

During my sophomore year of high school, my family and I moved out of town to a small farm just outside of town. Here we raise sheep, goats, chickens and cattle. It’s just a small hobby farm, but we love all our animals! We also allow students who live in town to keep their market lambs at our house because we know firsthand just how impactful raising and showing animals can be for people who don’t have a direct connection to agriculture.