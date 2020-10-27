John Linder, of Edison, Ohio, serves as president of the Corn Board of the National Corn Growers Association.
Linder, along with his brother, Mike, and wife, Cheryl, runs a fifth-generation farm raising corn, soybeans and soft red winter wheat in central Ohio. They also raise soybeans for seed. Linder also has livestock experience.
Linder has served in several other roles for NCGA, including on committees and representing NCGA at the National Coalition for Food and Agriculture Research and the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center.
On the state level, Linder is a past chair of the Ohio Corn Marketing Program board of directors and past member of the Ag Credit Co-op board.
IFT: Overall, how is the corn harvest progressing so far?
LINDER: We know the corn crop is large and 60% is good to excellent quality despite devastating storms and drought in some areas. Harvest is progressing rapidly across the country and is generally well ahead of last year with more than 40 percent in the bin.
IFT: How are things looking on the trade front, and what trends are we seeing with exports?
LINDER: The pace of exports this year has been surprisingly good considering the global economic impact of COVID-19. We haven’t experienced breakdowns in the grain supply chain. The main trend that is different in 2020 is that China has been buying a lot of corn and could be our largest customer this year. NCGA is focusing on opportunities for demand growth and we have our sights set on expanding trade with Southeast Asian countries as a key priority.
IFT: The coronavirus outbreak caused a lot of disruptions for ethanol plants earlier this year. Has the industry been able to bounce back in recent months?
LINDER: COVID-19 disruptions in the ethanol sector were severe, with ethanol production essentially cut in half this spring and many ethanol producers either idling production or cutting back production due to the sharp drop in demand for fuel. Recent estimates have found that ethanol producers have lost up to $8 billion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fuel consumption remains below last year’s levels and ethanol use remains about 10% below last year’s use. This decline in demand has also impacted ethanol exports, which are down by more than 10%.
Even with recent improvements, these impacts have reduced demand for corn. NCGA is pushing hard to get higher blends of ethanol in the nation’s vehicles and that will be helpful to farmers and ethanol producers alike.
IFT: In this election season, do you feel that farm issues have been discussed enough by the candidates?
LINDER: I can’t ever remember an election where I felt like candidates discussed farm issues enough, but I have an obvious bias. This election cycle has been especially difficult because COVID has taken up so much of the public’s attention. And this comes at a time when agriculture is dealing with years of economic difficulties.
With that said, I want farmers to be assured we are working diligently with both campaigns behind the scenes to represent their interests and make sure the candidates know our industry is at a critical juncture. NCGA is a non-partisan organization so we are letting both camps know some of the steps our elected leadership can take to help corn farmers.
IFT: What are some of the top priorities for the NCGA and its members?
LINDER: Higher corn prices and grinding more corn are at the top of the list. We’re working to accomplish this by breaking down barriers to using higher blends of ethanol fuel. This means continuing to expand the fueling infrastructure designed for higher blends and passing the Next Generation Fuels Act. This bill provides an innovative approach to using more ethanol while reducing carbon emissions, improving engine efficiency and performance, removing regulatory roadblocks, and using a lot more corn.
We also need revitalize exports of corn and corn products as the world emerges from COVID. To succeed in this area, we will need to work harder than ever on trade relationships and be opportunistic in meeting demand.