New ag leaders now part of Congress, USDA

This past year has brought a new presidential administration to Washington, D.C., and also new leadership to Congress. With that in mind, here are brief profiles of a few of the leaders in agriculture at the national level.

Senate Agriculture Committee

The chair is Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. Stabenow is a native of Michigan who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University. She worked in public schools before being elected to the county board of commissioners at 24. She was later a state legislator and served in the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate in 2000. She was one of the authors of both the 2014 and 2018 farm bills.

The minority leader of the Senate Agriculture Committee is Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark. Boozman is a native of Arkansas who played football at the University of Arkansas before graduating from the Southern College of Optometry. He worked as an optometrist before being elected to the U.S. House. He was elected to the Senate in 2010.

House Agriculture Committee

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Georgia, is chair of the House Agriculture Committee, where he succeeded Collin Peterson of Minnesota after Peterson lost his bid for re-election last year. Scott is the first African-American to head the committee. He grew up working on his grandparents’ farm before earning a bachelor’s degree from Florida A&M University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania. He served for many years in the Georgia legislature before being elected to Congress in 2002.