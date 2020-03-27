IFT Publications is pleased to introduce “Country Roads,” a column written by veteran journalist Arvid Huisman of West Des Moines, Iowa. The column will be published monthly.
“‘Country Roads’ is what happens when an outspoken old guy who remembers his childhood in keen detail tells stories,” Huisman says.
A native of Hamilton County in north central Iowa, Huisman takes readers on trips to where, he says, “people are genuine, family values are intact, God is more than a cussword and where common sense is still common.”
Huisman began writing Country Roads 32 years ago and today the column appears in several Iowa newspapers.
He began his career at KJFJ (now KQWC) Radio in Webster City, where he was the news editor and hosted a daily call-in talk show. In 1973 he began his newspaper career as sports editor at the Daily Freeman-Journal in Webster City.
He switched to the advertising side of the business when he joined the Sioux City Journal in 1975. He was promoted to advertising manager of The Journal in 1981, and seven years later he was named publisher of the Creston (Iowa) News-Advertiser. In 2000 Huisman was appointed executive director of the
Iowa Newspaper Foundation. He worked for the Omaha World-Herald’s Mid-Iowa Newspapers Inc. in 2006 and 2007.
Prior to retiring in January 2014, Huisman served for seven years as the director of development and communication for The Salvation Army in Des Moines.
Huisman is an Iowa Newspaper Association Master Editor- Publisher, the highest recognition given by the organization. The Iowa College Media Association gave him its 2005 John Eighmey Service Award for contributions to journalism education.