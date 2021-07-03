New farmer explores different way to CSA

AMES, Iowa — Kate Solko took a roundabout path to becoming a farmer, but her farm provides a direct way for some customers to be involved in farming.

Solko runs Root to Rise Organic Farm just outside of Ames. It’s based on the same property as Prairie Moon Winery and Alluvial Brewing Company. The organic vegetable farm is surrounded on three sides by CRP land. It features a CSA, a presence at a local farmers market, sales to the local Wheatsfield Cooperative, and even some donations to a local food pantry.

One aspect of the farm that is important to Solko is the work-share piece of the CSA.

While most of her CSA members pay a fee for the produce they get every week, a few have a work-share where they work a minimum of three hours a week in exchange for their produce. That piece of the business allows some people who may not be able to afford the CSA to benefit, Solko says. But it also brings people to the farm so they can see how their food is grown and can feel a part of the process.

“I think it is totally worth it,” she says. “I feel like the farm benefits from it.”

The people who come here soon discover there are far more kinds of vegetables grown in Iowa than they had ever dreamed. Solko walks through the field, pointing out at least four kinds of kale, seven kinds of basil, dozens of types of greens, several types of tomatoes, and other plots growing varieties of broccoli, asparagus, potatoes and a host of herbs.

Paw Paw trees are growing in one area. A couple of high tunnels provide some protection to plants in another area.