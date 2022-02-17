New farmers need finance help, digital touch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Learning how to navigate an ever-changing digital ecosystem can cause even the best marketers headaches. For new farmers, it may mean having to start from scratch.

Farmers gathered at the Practical Farmers of Iowa Beginning Farmers Summit in Cedar Rapids Feb. 7, which featured different programs for farmers who are just starting out, who are looking to expand or are considering starting their own operations. All kinds of farms were represented, from row crops to small livestock and vegetable operations.

For many of these farmers, building a customer base and finding the right way to market their product is important. Emily Steele, a brand specialist with Local Business School, said leveraging social media is one of the best ways to market a business in 2022, particularly through Instagram.

Being able to put a personal touch on a company’s marketing through social media is important, Steele said.

“Feelings are what we want to associate with brands,” Steele said. “We can’t control how you feel about us, but we can help shape it, and how you interact with us in the internet.”

By curating an interesting or unique social media feed, a prospective customer may share content, expanding the amount of people who will come across a product. Taking those opportunities and engaging with people who are interested in your business will give a business a more personal feel, and customers are looking for a connection, she said.