New farmers need finance help, digital touch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Learning how to navigate an ever-changing digital ecosystem can cause even the best marketers headaches. For new farmers, it may mean having to start from scratch.
Farmers gathered at the Practical Farmers of Iowa Beginning Farmers Summit in Cedar Rapids Feb. 7, which featured different programs for farmers who are just starting out, who are looking to expand or are considering starting their own operations. All kinds of farms were represented, from row crops to small livestock and vegetable operations.
For many of these farmers, building a customer base and finding the right way to market their product is important. Emily Steele, a brand specialist with Local Business School, said leveraging social media is one of the best ways to market a business in 2022, particularly through Instagram.
Being able to put a personal touch on a company’s marketing through social media is important, Steele said.
“Feelings are what we want to associate with brands,” Steele said. “We can’t control how you feel about us, but we can help shape it, and how you interact with us in the internet.”
By curating an interesting or unique social media feed, a prospective customer may share content, expanding the amount of people who will come across a product. Taking those opportunities and engaging with people who are interested in your business will give a business a more personal feel, and customers are looking for a connection, she said.
“You can show what your brand does, what you offer and what you stand for,” Steele said. “It’s almost like dating, if someone is interested, they’ll stick around or click ‘follow’ so they can keep an eye on things. It’s a person on the other side of the screen, not just a follower.”
Measuring success in social media can be challenging, she said, as many people focus on the followers or comments on a post. Steele called these “vanity figures,” but said the more important metrics are shares and how many people save the post to come back later. That shows active interest, and is a sign of a successful campaign.
Starting a new operation can seem daunting, and going into debt is one of the scariest propositions for many new farmers, said Andy Larson, a farm outreach specialist with the Food Finance Institute. Many people look at farming and hear stories of tight margins and anecdotes of the 1980s crisis and may be intimidated by the idea of owing too much money.
“I want people to look at that as a tool,” Larson said. “If you need something for your farm — a tractor or combine or facility — you can often rent things, right? Paying on debt is just another resource. It’s paying rent on money. You are paying rent on a resource you can use to grow your business at a time when you need to grow it.”
However, knowing where to acquire that debt is crucial. Many financial institutions offer loan programs, but some are leery of agricultural lending. Larson said some of the major global banks won’t begin to look at an agricultural loan because it can be seen as more risky than other endeavors.
Research a bank that specializes in agricultural financing and has dedicated individuals who only work on those types of transactions, he said.
Larson suggested start-up farmers need to make sure they are presenting themselves in the best light possible to whatever institution they are applying to.
“Getting an ag loan on your first day farming is not the easiest thing in the world,” he said. “Bankers as a whole are risk-averse individuals. They tend to be conservative. It’s much easier to get a loan when you have experience on your own farm or reasonable experience on someone else’s farm.”
Being able to make accurate projections to a banker will also help, and that starts with keeping detailed records from the beginning.
Use accounting programs, such as QuickBooks, to keep every file and figure on record to show to a banker, Larson said. That will give them a good idea of what a business will look like and also double as a good impression of how someone will be with their own operation. If the software is too much to learn, hire an accountant and work directly with them to manage the books.
“Some accountants don’t know how a farm runs, so work with them and show them what you need,” he said. “They can get things in the software, but you will need to tell them what is important.”