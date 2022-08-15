New Iowa State turkey facility will boost industry

For Brad Moline and his fellow turkey producers, having a state-of-the-art turkey facility at Iowa State University is a welcome boost to the industry.

“It’s long overdue,” says Moline, an ISU grad who farms near Manson in north central Iowa and serves as vice president of the Iowa Turkey Federation.

The Stanley L. Balloun Turkey Teaching and Research Facility, the only facility of its kind focused on turkey production at a major university, was dedicated May 9.

According to an ISU news release, the university’s first-ever dedicated turkey teaching and research facility “provides students a living classroom to experience hands-on learning in modern production practices and state-of-the-art equipment for research that addresses current challenges and helps advance Iowa’s turkey industry, one of the largest in the United States.”

“We really wanted this to carry on the mission of land grant universities,” says Dawn Koltes, assistant professor in the ISU Department of Animal Science who works with turkey production.

“Those goals are education, research and Extension and outreach. This gives us the chance to expose students to the turkey industry and its importance to the state.”

The facility also offers peer-to-peer opportunities for professionals in the industry and observation areas where visitors, including schoolchildren, can see first-hand examples of turkey production systems and learn about turkey production.

The project began several years ago and included producers, ISU personnel and private industry. The facility is named in honor of Stanley L. Balloun, an international expert, pioneering researcher and leader in the science of turkey feed who received his bachelor’s degree and doctorate from Iowa State and served as a professor in animal science at the university.

The new facility is entirely funded through donations, Koltes says. One of those gifts came from Jim and Julie Balloun, Stanley Balloun’s son and daughter-in-law. Jim Balloun received his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Iowa State and is the retired chairman and chief executive officer of Acuity Brands, Inc., a lighting and building management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Dad and his colleagues’ research established how soybeans could be a source of protein in poultry diets,” Jim Balloun said in a statement. “Since that time, soybeans have become a major export for Iowa farmers and annual turkey production has grown from a few hundred thousand to 10 million. This is a good example of the impact of Iowa State University, and we hope this facility will help advance this record.”

Initial investments were also provided by the Iowa Turkey Federation; West Liberty Foods, headquartered in West Liberty, Iowa; and Tyson Foods, headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

“We are so appreciative of all the contributions,” Moline says. He also served as co-chair of the committee that worked to fund and build the facility. “We also need to give a lot of credit to Gretta Irwin (executive director of the Iowa Turkey Federation). She put a lot of work into making this happen.”

“Many generations of turkey farmers will engage with the students and apply the research from this facility,” Irwin says. “We look forward to a long and active relationship with the university, students and faculty.”

Iowa currently ranks 7th in turkey production, raising approximately 12 million turkeys annually. The industry supports over 38,000 total jobs and is responsible for more than $10 billion annually in economic activity throughout Iowa.

Koltes says the facility will help replace several buildings constructed in the 1950s and 1960s. Additionally, a new feed mill should be operational in 2023.

“We are very excited about all of this, and can’t wait to get poults into the new facility,” she says. “We really hope this will encourage students to learn more about the turkey industry, and it will help us show them how important this industry is to our state.”