Rob Larew, 54, is president of the National Farmers Union. Raised on a West Virginia dairy farm, Larew earned a degree from Virginia Tech and spent many years working in Washington, D.C.
Larew still splits his time between Washington, D.C. and the farm in West Virginia, although he is not actively farming.
IFT: How did you end up at the NFU?
LAREW: I grew up on a dairy farm near Grenville, West Virginia. I still split my time between here and there. A lot of my professional life was spent in Washington, D.C. I worked for the House Agriculture Committee. I also worked for Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota. I started working with National Farmers Union people back in the 1990s through those jobs. I came to the NFU in 2016 as senior vice president for public policy and communications. When Roger Johnson announced (his retirement) in December I had a short time to decide whether or not to run for president of the organization.
IFT: How has COVID-19 impacted the NFU and what you do?
LAREW: This is not at all what I expected the role to be. For our members it has been devastating. Some of their markets collapsed. The supply chains were disrupted. As an organization we had to deal with those things and also deal with trying to work remotely. The good news is that, in some ways, it has pushed us to communicate and be more connected.
IFT: You just completed a virtual fly-in. How did that go?
LAREW: It was different, but I think it was a huge success. Although things aren’t in person and you miss something with that, we got more participation from people who might not have made the trip here.
IFT: What were the big policy issues?
LAREW: COVID and all the things connected to that has to top the list. Another real issue for our members is concentration in agriculture and agribusiness. I think COVID really showed how important that is as an underlying issue. Some of the problems in our supply chains this year are related to that concentration.
And we are concerned about the administration’s inability to shore up the Renewable Fuels Standard.
IFT: What are your members saying about trade and the administration?
LAREW: We were just baffled by the strategy the administration took on trade. We have held for a long time that China was a problem, so many of our members were optimistic about dealing with China, but I just don’t see how the administration approached it as a winning strategy. We started out by starting trade wars with our allies and digging a giant hole before we confronted China.
To us, the Phase I deal looks like shoving some dirt in that hole and declaring victory. The increased purchases by China are good, but we are not on track to meet those Phase I obligations and I’m not sure where we go from here.
IFT: Do the trade and COVID payments from USDA help?
LAREW: They help. But what we want to see are markets that are healthy.
IFT: NFU has often been in the forefront talking about agriculture and the environment. What is the thought on that these days?
LAREW: We have always supported ways of improving the environment. Biofuels and other renewables are part of that. And climate change is important. Our No. 1 message is that farmers need to be at the table for those discussions. We support federal conservation programs. We know we have to rely on science. I really hope we can get beyond the debate over whether climate change is real.
IFT: Does it concern you that a great deal of aid has flowed to farmers as trade assistance or COVID assistance without going through the normal congressional process?
LAREW: It does. We appreciate the assistance but it should be going through Congress. It’s a little bit of a balancing act. USDA has pretty broad authority, but the extent it has gone is way beyond anything we’ve seen in recent times. In the past, even small amounts of USDA spending right before an election were considered controversial. But those items pale in comparison to what we’ve seen lately.
IFT: What does the future hold for the NFU?
LAREW: I think the future is bright. We are steeped in a lot of history. Our organization was started in 1902 and it has always fought for farmers and rural communities and against monopolies.