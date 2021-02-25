New parts and programs featured at 2021 Omaha ag expo

This year’s Triumph of Ag Expo is the place to be on March 3-4, 2021.
“The Triumph of Ag Expo is always packed with lots of new improvements and helpful information,” says Brent Pohlman from Midwest Laboratories.
New features include a designated area showcasing “Innovations in Farming.”
“It’s an excellent opportunity to see all types of short-line farm equipment, new products, labor and time-saving ideas all under one roof,” Mike Mancuso, the show’s producer, says in a news release. “The Triumph of Ag Expo is the best place for farmers to find answers for what they do control while taking advantage of the new technologies with hands-on experience. New feature this year will be continuous demonstrations of drone and new technologies.
The Triumph of Agriculture Exposition established the Annual “Agri-Award” as part of Nebraska’s Centennial Celebration in 1976 to recognize outstanding organizations and individuals that have contributed to agricultural development in the Midwestern area. This year’s winners are Ken Pohlman, founder of Midwest Laboratories, and Don Bacon, U.S. Congressman.
“The show will continue to feature educational seminars, new technologies with the old reliable that are so popular in the industry,” Mancuso says.
The Expo has something for every kind of farm operation, including tillage equipment, planters, monitor and control systems, soil testing equipment, mowers, cattle chutes, augers, fertilizers, various seed hybrids, feeders, tanks and pumps, hay moving and handling equipment, plows, combines, computers and software, tractors, and many more agricultural products and services for today’s farmers and ranchers.
Exhibits are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. In addition to all of the latest equipment, products, and services, see antique farm tractors and equipment.
The show is produced by Mid-America Expositions, Inc.