Norwood focuses on long-term sustainability goals for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — John Norwood knows he has his work cut out for him. He is a Democrat running for secretary of agriculture in a state that is trending Republican. He wasn’t born in Iowa and who didn’t grow up on a farm. And he is running against an incumbent. But he is upbeat.

“I have a passion for agriculture,” he says. “I’m very issue-oriented. I’m not slinging mud. Fundamentally, I’m an educator and I’m listening.”

For Norwood, the issues of water quality and soil health are very important. A Polk County Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner, he has spearheaded efforts in Polk County to work cooperatively with farmers to improve water quality. The effort has drawn support from many farmers and agricultural organizations as the county pinpoints troublesome areas and works with landowners there to build structures and other items aimed at improving water quality in the watershed.

His campaign theme is “Iowa, built to last,” and he says the state needs to work with farmers and landowners to improve water quality and to do so in an economically sustainable way.

It’s not a new idea for Norwood. A native of Massachusetts, he did not grow up on a farm, but he worked with gardens and fruit trees from a young age. He earned a history degree from Williams College, where he studied Henry Wallace. He then entered the business world and began working on the effort to clean Boston’s harbor. He earned a master’s degree in forestry from Yale and moved to the West Coast, where he worked on a variety of issues. He moved to Iowa in 2002 and spent years working in business related to agriculture.

Today Norwood says he wants to address the changing climate of Iowa and to work to build a balanced and resilient food system for the state. That system must feed a growing population while being economically and environmentally sustainable.

“There are three mega-trends that we don’t get to control but we can control our response to them,” Norwood says.

One of those is climate change. Farmers are seeing more extreme weather events. They need to adapt practices to deal with those events, both as a way of slowing climate change and surviving as farmers.

A second is the changing consumer diet. Farmers don’t get to tell consumers what they should want. Consumers will tell them. That has led to the rise of practices such as cage-free chickens.

The third issue is electrification. The world is moving away from a carbon economy and toward one based more on electrification. Instead of fighting that trend and complaining about it, farmers need to get ahead of it. Fifteen years ago the smartphone hit the market. Today, everyone has one. Farmers need to recognize those types of changes on the horizon, Norwood says.

Those ideas have led Norwood to talk about himself on the campaign trail as a facilitator of change. He says renewable energy is good for Iowa and farmers can be a part of that.

During the campaign, he has said he opposes the use of eminent domain to build carbon pipelines, though he has not said he opposes the pipelines themselves. He says the secretary of agriculture needs to promote agriculture, manage a large state department with over 300 employees, and be a leader in helping agriculture to deal with new and emerging issues.

That means the state needs to do a better job of funding water quality initiatives, he says. It means both the state and farmers need to be innovative. And Norwood says that will require new leadership.