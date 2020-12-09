NRCS provides $2M in derecho disaster relief

DES MOINES — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service pre-approved the funding of 150 applications totaling more than $2 million across 26 Iowa counties to help farmers affected by the Aug. 10 derecho wind storm apply or replace damaged conservation practices on their land.
According to a news release, NRCS will fund disaster recovery applications through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) — a voluntary program in which NRCS provides financial and technical assistance to ag producers to address natural resource concerns.
Of the 150 applications:
- 142 are for seeding cover crops to protect soil from erosion and to keep a living root in the soil until the 2021 planting season;
- 6 are to replace previously USDA-funded high tunnel systems that many fruit and vegetable growers use to help extend the growing season and improve crop quality; and
- 2 are to replace previously USDA-funded roofs or covers on livestock waste storage facilities.
Scott County had the most applicants with 24, followed by Linn County with 16, and Benton and Tama counties with 12 each.
Approved applicants will receive higher EQIP payment rates than normal due to the special disaster recovery. NRCS offered an early start waiver that allowed applicants to implement the conservation practice before the application was officially approved.
Iowa farmers were unable to harvest an estimated 850,000 cropland acres this fall due to derecho winds that blew as hard as 140 miles per hour.
For more information about conservation practices and programs for your land, contact your local NRCS office or go to www.ia.nrcs.usda.gov.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.