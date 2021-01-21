Ongoing drought, virus sway ag outlook

The farm economy is better than it was a year ago, and 2020 was actually a very good year for farm income, but there are a number of items worth watching in 2021, according to economists with the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Three AFBF economists spoke during a session at last week’s virtual AFBF convention. John Newton, Michael Napvuex and Shelby Swain Myers talked to farmers online about the issues they are watching in regards to the farm economy.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall set the stage when he spoke to the organization’s members.

“2020 has been a difficult year, but there have been silver linings,” Duvall said.

The economists agreed, saying agriculture faced severe challenges in the past year, but that large government payments and a commodity price recovery late in the year both boosted income.

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t really end until a majority of Americans get vaccinations, Newton said. That will take months. Until the country reaches that point there will be issues, especially if there are more surges in the virus during that time.

While Congress may pass more virus aid, farmers likely shouldn’t expect a long-term continuation of the type of government aid they have received in the past three years. That support was never sustainable, he said.

Newton said the combination of aid related to trade losses and to COVID-19 amounted to over $45 billion to farmers in the past couple of years. In the past two years, Iowa farmers alone have gotten $4.6 billion and Illinois producers have gotten $3.8 billion.