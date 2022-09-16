Organizations offer farmers safety training

Accidents happen. But accidents can also be avoided and people can be trained in how to respond to them.

“There are a number of good training programs around the country,” says Lamar Grafft, a retired safety specialist who worked with programs in Iowa and North Carolina. “Farmers need to take advantage of those programs.”

The type of program varies from region to region, but there are programs available dealing with grain bin situations, tractor rollovers, manure pit issues, and a variety of other incidents.

Some situations sound simple.

“The whole dust issue is a huge one,” Grafft says. “Most farmers ignore it.”

But dust can be a killer. In the short term, grain dust can cause explosions. In the longer term, dust from grain or livestock can cause chronic breathing conditions.

“I don’t care what you do yourself,” Grafft says. “But if you have employees or children and you don’t do something, shame on you.”

Of course, the No. 1 cause of injury on the farm is still the tractor, and tractor rollover training is available, according to Dan Neenan of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety in Peosta, Iowa. NECAS offers a number of safety webinars on ATV safety, anhydrous safety and confined space safety. The University of Iowa also offers some safety programs online at bit.ly/3B0cjUH.

Most safety training takes one of two approaches, Neenan says. Some training is about how to avoid an accident or a problem. That might include basic tractor safety. Other training is about being an on-farm first-responder — how to deal with an accident once it does happen.

Those two ideas do work together. For example, manure pit safety involves not having one person work alone and also involves making sure the second person doesn’t go into a pit after the first person, calling for help instead. Working on an auger often involves making sure the power supply is shut off and tagged so that nobody accidentally turns it back on, a process called lock out/tag out.

Farms are not generally subject to OSHA rules unless they have 11 or more employees, but more and more farms are beginning to meet that standard.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has 11 centers around the country, including ones in Iowa, Nebraska, Minneapolis and Wisconsin. Those centers offer some training programs and advice and often work closely with other farm safety centers.