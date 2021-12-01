Pair of infrastructure bills build on ag industry needs

The story of the summer and fall in Washington, D.C., is a tale of two bills.

One, the infrastructure bill, had some bipartisan support and could be described as a bricks-and-mortar type of bill, with money for roads and bridges. The second, called the Build Back Better Act, is a Democratic bill that includes money for infrastructure but also for climate efforts and other issues.

The first bill was passed by the Senate in August and by the House in November. The second was passed by the House on Nov. 19 and is now pending in the Senate, where some changes appear likely.

“The first one is the easy one for agriculture,” says Chad Hart, Extension ag economist at Iowa State University. “It has investments agriculture should care about.”

That bill included roughly $1.2 trillion in spending, but about $650 billion of that was money for existing projects and for items that simply needed to be renewed, according to Krista Swanson, a researcher at the University of Illinois. The other $550 billion was new spending for infrastructure, something most presidents talk about but most don’t actually get done.

“It was a true infrastructure bill,” Swanson says.

That bill included items ranging from $110 billion for roads and bridges to $17 billion for port infrastructure to money for broadband expansion and access.

Perhaps the most controversial item was money for things such as electric vehicles.

But the infrastructure bill has generally been tied to the Build Back Better Act. The Build Back Better Act started out early in the year as a $3.5 trillion bill with lots of new taxes and new programs. But the bill that passed the House Nov. 19 had shed itself of many of the items that were most frightening for many farmers.