Pair of infrastructure bills build on ag industry needs

The story of the summer and fall in Washington, D.C., is a tale of two bills.
One, the infrastructure bill, had some bipartisan support and could be described as a bricks-and-mortar type of bill, with money for roads and bridges. The second, called the Build Back Better Act, is a Democratic bill that includes money for infrastructure but also for climate efforts and other issues.
The first bill was passed by the Senate in August and by the House in November. The second was passed by the House on Nov. 19 and is now pending in the Senate, where some changes appear likely.
“The first one is the easy one for agriculture,” says Chad Hart, Extension ag economist at Iowa State University. “It has investments agriculture should care about.”
That bill included roughly $1.2 trillion in spending, but about $650 billion of that was money for existing projects and for items that simply needed to be renewed, according to Krista Swanson, a researcher at the University of Illinois. The other $550 billion was new spending for infrastructure, something most presidents talk about but most don’t actually get done.
“It was a true infrastructure bill,” Swanson says.
That bill included items ranging from $110 billion for roads and bridges to $17 billion for port infrastructure to money for broadband expansion and access.
Perhaps the most controversial item was money for things such as electric vehicles.
But the infrastructure bill has generally been tied to the Build Back Better Act. The Build Back Better Act started out early in the year as a $3.5 trillion bill with lots of new taxes and new programs. But the bill that passed the House Nov. 19 had shed itself of many of the items that were most frightening for many farmers.
The ideas of ending stepped-up basis or the 1031 exchange program were gone, thanks in part to the input from farm organizations and farm-state lawmakers.
The bill that came through the House was for about $1.75 trillion. Often described as more of a “social infrastructure” bill, it does include money for bricks and mortar as well. It includes about $27 billion for agriculture, Hart says. That money is for a variety of conservation programs ranging from cover crops to re-forestation to erosion.
“There’s a lot going on in there. It’s really kind of a Goldilocks bill,” he says, explaining that there isn’t enough in it for some people and too much for others. So the negotiators have been trying to find the “just right” level of spending.
That level may change before the bill gets out of the Senate, and if it does it would be more likely to get smaller than larger. But after months of negotiations, it probably won’t change dramatically.
Most farm organizations have not come out for or against the second bill. The American Farm Bureau is one exception, saying the bill raises spending too much.
But U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, says the new bill is a “historic step forward.”
Talking to reporters after the House passage of the Build Back Better Act, Vilsack touted the ways it would help farmers. He said it would pump money into existing conservation programs, would provide an investment in forests and forest management, including efforts to reduce the risk of forest fires. It would also provide money for nutrition programs, and it includes money for biofuel infrastructure.
There is money specifically for climate research and for debt relief for some farm borrowers. And there is money for items ranging from promoting clean energy jobs to providing help for day-care and home-care for seniors.
“This is very important for rural America,” Vilsack said.