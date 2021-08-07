Palo farmer builds bigger after derecho

PALO, Iowa — Jim Keiper was a mile from home when he received a call from his wife. She told him he needed to come home quick — there was a storm on the way. Before he could get out of the field, the winds started, and he knew he would be riding it out in the truck.
“I was loading beans,” Keiper said. “We pulled out of the driveway and couldn’t get out, so the trucker and I sat in the pickup through it. She called back and said ‘I’m in the basement, but I think the house just caved in’ and then click — that was the end of cell phone service.”
Keiper’s experience during the derecho that swept through central Iowa on Aug. 10, 2020, is still fresh in his memory a year later.
“We watched the doors fly off the shed and the trees go down,” he said. “We watched the roof fly off the building and a silo go down on the other farm.”
When the storm was finished blowing through 45 minutes later, he got home as quickly as possible. He found his wife safe and then knew there was a lot to evaluate and a lot that would need to be done.
One of the worst parts of the derecho was not being able to help others with the cleanup efforts, he said.
“You couldn’t even begin to keep up for yourself,” Keiper said. “Everyone was hit, and for what we need, we are talking excavators and major machinery.”
Keiper’s insurance provider worked quickly with him, and he had a check for his buildings only a few days later due to the fact there was so much damage. It was easy for the adjuster to write it off as a loss. That was a unique feeling for the long-time farmer.
“I’m 73 years old and all of a sudden I have cash for the first time in my life,” he said.
That cash quickly found a place, as the Keipers began rebuilding. While the storm destroyed everything, it was a chance to build again, and this time have some more knowledge of what he needed.
“When my son came home from work and we were looking at it, it was overwhelming,” Keiper said. “He said ‘Dad, you have a chance to rebuild every mistake you’ve ever made.’ That really got me thinking.”
Equipment and storage needs have grown immensely since Keiper built the original buildings, and this is a chance for him to evaluate what he wants for the future. That extends to their house, as well. He said they had no intention of ever building a new house, but now they can make some adjustments to make it more accessible as the family ages.
“It’s going to be our nursing home on the farm,” he said.
While the derecho was devastating to Keiper and many farmers in the region, he was able to look back on his farming history for evidence that he would be able to bounce back once again. It could be weather or a poor economy — he won’t lose his optimism.
“I’ve been through everything,” Keiper said. “In the 1980s, I couldn’t borrow money to buy groceries, but you had to be ornery. If you got through it, you were OK.”