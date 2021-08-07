Palo farmer builds bigger after derecho

PALO, Iowa — Jim Keiper was a mile from home when he received a call from his wife. She told him he needed to come home quick — there was a storm on the way. Before he could get out of the field, the winds started, and he knew he would be riding it out in the truck.

“I was loading beans,” Keiper said. “We pulled out of the driveway and couldn’t get out, so the trucker and I sat in the pickup through it. She called back and said ‘I’m in the basement, but I think the house just caved in’ and then click — that was the end of cell phone service.”

Keiper’s experience during the derecho that swept through central Iowa on Aug. 10, 2020, is still fresh in his memory a year later.

“We watched the doors fly off the shed and the trees go down,” he said. “We watched the roof fly off the building and a silo go down on the other farm.”

When the storm was finished blowing through 45 minutes later, he got home as quickly as possible. He found his wife safe and then knew there was a lot to evaluate and a lot that would need to be done.

One of the worst parts of the derecho was not being able to help others with the cleanup efforts, he said.

“You couldn’t even begin to keep up for yourself,” Keiper said. “Everyone was hit, and for what we need, we are talking excavators and major machinery.”

Keiper’s insurance provider worked quickly with him, and he had a check for his buildings only a few days later due to the fact there was so much damage. It was easy for the adjuster to write it off as a loss. That was a unique feeling for the long-time farmer.